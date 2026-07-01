The company said it won't begin the crypto payment trial without permits from Hong Kong's AMLO, the EU's MiCA, and the FATF Travel Rule.

707 Cayman Holdings' board authorized research into an AI, blockchain traceability, and crypto payment platform to revamp its garment supply chain processes.

The corporation noted that no funding has been invested and that the approval covers just future exploration, awaiting a feasibility analysis and board approval.

According to preliminary internal estimates, a full build-out might cost $10 million to $12 million over three years in three phases.

Shares of 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (JEM) soared more than 100% in early morning trade on Wednesday after its board approved a plan to explore a digital platform that would use artificial intelligence, blockchain traceability, and crypto payment technology to transform the Hong Kong-based apparel supply chain firm's global operations.

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707 stated that the board’s permission is solely for further research of the platform idea. Any decision to proceed would be subject to a thorough feasibility assessment, independent board approval, and other regulatory requirements. The business, however, said that no funding has been invested to date.

JEM stock was trading at $8 on market open, after closing Tuesday’s session up over 267%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around JEM remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone with ‘extremely high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Four-Part Platform Spans AI, Blockchain Traceability, And A Crypto Payment Pilot

The proposed platform comprises four components: AI-supported supply chain optimization, including demand forecasting and supplier monitoring; AI-assisted design and merchandising tools; blockchain-based traceability of product provenance and sustainability reporting; and a pilot program that enables business-to-business payment and settlement in digital assets, such as stablecoins or central bank digital currencies, for selected counterparties.

Lui Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, said the garment and supply chain business was at an inflection point, with European and North American clients seeking more transparency, shorter replenishment cycles and proven sustainability credentials.

He said the firm was approaching the project "with discipline," noting no capital had been committed and that management would "follow the evidence wherever the feasibility work leads."

Full Build-Out Could Cost Up To $12 Million Over Three Years

The company disclosed, based on its preliminary internal estimates, that the construction of its full platform will be rolled out in three phases, with a total investment of approximately $10 million to $12 million over three years. This estimate is for reference only and does not constitute a profit forecast or profitability guidance, the company said.

The company noted that its crypto payment settlement pilot faces a constantly evolving regulatory environment and must meet compliance obligations under Hong Kong, China’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance, the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), and FATF’s travel rule for cross-border transactions. The company stresses that it will not launch any crypto payment activities until it has obtained all applicable regulatory approvals.

707 Cayman Holdings is registered in the Cayman Islands, with its core operational base located in Hong Kong, China. The company provides end-to-end apparel and supply chain management services, with coverage spanning Western Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

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