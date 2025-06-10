Explore how LVG’s alliance with Barrick Gold and its construction-ready status give it an execution edge.

Source: Wealthy VC

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) is quietly positioning itself as one of the most compelling stories in the junior mining space. With a construction-stage gold project in Tanzania, strategic backing from industry titans, and a clean capital structure, this $0.15 stock may have what it takes to deliver powerful upside.

In this edition of Wealthy VC’s Small Cap Winner Deep Dive, we apply our proprietary 4-element, AI-powered analysis system to determine whether Lake Victoria Gold has what it takes to deliver powerful multi-day—or even multi-month—moves before Wall Street fully catches on. Let’s dive in to see if this stock has what it takes to become a true small-cap winner.

Also Read: The Tiny Gold Stock With Barrick on the Cap Table and First Gold in Sight. If you’re looking for real torque in this bull market—this is it.

Our email list eats first! Get exclusive alerts on explosive stock picks like AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), which shot up +533% after our profile. Get our email signals based on our proprietary 5-indicator system before any of our other platforms by clicking here.

1. Team & Project:

Experienced Leadership with Local and Global Expertise

Lake Victoria Gold is led by a team with deep capital markets and mining experience. Executive Chairman & CFO Simon Benstead brings a background from Merrill Lynch and BMO Capital Markets. CEO Marc Cernovitch adds over 25 years in corporate development and strategic advisory. COO Seth Dickinson has three decades of mine development and operational experience, while Tanzania-based Managing Director David Scott contributes over 40 years in African gold mining exploration, including senior roles at Barrick Gold and Shanta Gold.

Tembo: A High-Grade, Strategically Positioned Asset

LVG’s flagship Tembo project borders Barrick Gold’s (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX) 13.516-million-ounce Bulyanhulu mine* and sits on the same highly prospective greenstone belt. Over $28 million has been invested to date, including 50,000 meters of drilling that outlined multiple high-grade, near-surface gold zones—still open for expansion. Its proximity to Bulyanhulu’s processing infrastructure offers a clear route to lower-capex development.

In 2021, LVG sold six non-core licenses to Barrick for $6 million upfront and up to $45 million in contingent payments tied to future discoveries. Importantly, Barrick shares all resulting exploration data with LVG—essentially giving LVG a free geological roadmap for its adjacent ground. As of Q2 2025, Barrick has fully consolidated the surrounding land, and with Tembo in the middle, the strategic implications are hard to ignore.

From Pilot to Production: A Staged, Self-Funded Strategy

To unlock near-term value, LVG plans to initiate small-scale production at Tembo in H2Q3 2025 under a newly signed LOI. This low-capex operation is expected to generate early, non-dilutive revenue to fund continued exploration and development. That effort feeds into the 2026 full-scale ramp-up of the Imwelo project—a fully permitted, construction-ready gold asset located just 12 km from AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Mine.

Imwelo’s JORC-compliant resource totals 291,600* ounces, and with funding commitments already secured, it’s positioned to generate meaningful cash flow. Together, these two staged projects create a capital-efficient path to scale: Imwelo provides the near-term funding engine, while Tembo represents the longer-term growth engine. The ultimate objective? To define a large, district-scale gold resource at Tembo—without diluting shareholders in the process. It’s a disciplined strategy rarely seen among juniors, and one that positions LVG for outsized upside with significantly reduced financing risk.

Grade: A

2. Competitive Advantage

Lake Victoria Gold holds a critical geographic edge. Its flagship project directly borders Barrick’s 13.5 million ounce Bulyanhulu mine*, one of the largest and highest-grade productive gold operations in East Africa. That proximity offers obvious synergies—from infrastructure sharing to regional cost savings. More importantly, it sits upon the same greenstone geology that management feels could hold the same potential as the nearby Bulyanhulu.

But what truly sets LVG apart is its exploration results. With over 50,000 meters of drilling already completed, including bonanza-grade hitting up to 70 grams per tonne (g/t). For context, anything over 5 g/t is typically considered high-grade. These aren’t anomalies—they’re consistent across multiple intercepts, potentially suggesting robust orebodies similar to next door Bulyanhulu.

The company is currently planning to launch a 3,000m reverse circulation drilling campaign within a recently granted mining licence at Tembo to delineate and evaluate a shallow resource. This isn’t just exploration—it’s execution. With permits secured, construction underway, and the first gold pour expected within 12 months, LVG is well ahead of most juniors still stuck in the early-stage, perpetual drilling cycle. A junior that actually executes towards the production stage is where investors look to be.

Supported by potential near-term non-dilutive cash flow from the Tembo test program, the Imwelo cash flow right after that in 2026, and contingent payment exposure through the Barrick agreement, LVG is positioned to aggressively explore and expand its resource base at Tembo.

With gold currently trading around $3,400/oz, even a modest discovery at Tembo could translate into substantial value and make LVG a prime acquisition target for larger producers seeking high-grade, district-scale growth potential.

Grade: A

3. Technical and Fundamental Strength

Technical Picture:

The short-term 20-day EMA: 0.1441 (above current price) is flattening, while the 50-day EMA: 0.1392 (just below current price) and 200-day EMA: 0.1380 (also just below current price) are beginning to rise slightly, showing early signs of a trend reversal. Price is sitting right around key support (50- and 200-day EMAs), and a decisive move either way will likely dictate short-term momentum.

If LVG can break back above $0.17 – $0.18 (recent congestion zone) with volume, it could retest the $0.20–$0.23 range. However, the bearish candle on May 30 implied another test of $0.1380 (EMA cluster + prior consolidation zone) support first, which it has now completed and held. This is quite bullish and represents a great entry zone.

Short interest remains low (just 61.11k shares as of May 15), which suggests limited downward pressure and potential for a fast squeeze if momentum spikes. Holding at the $0.1380 support level with strong volume shows that the shorts may be getting near exhaustion.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) one-year technical stock chart. (Source: Barchart.com) – Click chart to enlarge image.

Fundamentals:

On the fundamental side, LVG’s balance sheet remains relatively strong for a junior nearing production. As of year-end 2024, the company reported $8.9 million in total assets (which does not include any gold value) against $3.8 million in liabilities, giving it positive equity of over $5 million. Debt is low, just over $1 million, and the company has already paid for key capex items like its ball mill deposit.

The water tank has been completed and a deposit on the ball mill paid, further demonstrating that this isn’t just talk—the plant is progressing. With major milestones already achieved and more on the horizon, institutional capital is likely to follow post-first pour.

Grade: B

Read Now: The Small Cap Gold Market is Breaking Out Aggressively — Here’s What to Do

Our email list eats first! Get exclusive alerts on explosive stock picks like AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), which shot up +533% after our profile. Get our email signals based on our proprietary 5-indicator system before any of our other platforms by clicking here.

4. Clean Capital Structure

One of Lake Victoria Gold’s most attractive qualities lies in its clean, disciplined capital structure. With just 149 million shares outstanding and a float of only 25 million, the stock has the ideal float dynamics for a breakout.

Insiders and strategic partners hold nearly 50% of the stock, aligning leadership with shareholder interests and limiting dilution risk. Institutional ownership remains modest at 7.57%, giving room for funds to initiate or expand positions after upcoming catalysts like the first pour.

The low short ratio (0.41) and significant insider ownership suggest a tight supply-demand dynamic—an ideal setup for sharp moves when volume spikes.

Grade: A

AI-Powered Investment Report Card

Element Grade Winning Team & Sector A Competitive Advantage A Technical and Fundamental Strength B Clean Capital Structure A Overall Grade A

Final Verdict: A Small-Cap Winner Poised to Run Higher

LVG’s strategy of monetizing non-core land, securing partnerships with major gold producers, and developing cash-flowing assets to fund exploration provides a clear path to unlocking district-scale gold resources while minimizing dilution and maximizing takeout potential, earns it an overall grade of A, therefore making it a certified small-cap winner in our investing system. The company checks every major box—an experienced leadership team, a high-grade resource next to a $32B gold giant, two near-production projects, and a lean, shareholder-friendly capital structure.

With gold sentiment heating up and LVG’s first pour expected within the next 12 months, this stock could quickly re-rate as institutional capital flows in.

Bottom Line: There’s a strong chance that this stock continues to run higher. With multiple near-term catalysts, a tight float, and massive upside potential under $0.20, Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) deserves a spot on every small-cap investor’s radar.

*Resource Estimate for Barrick Gold Bulyanhulu Project

Proven reserves of 0.62 million tonnes grading 7.03g/t, representing 0.14 million ounces of gold and probable reserves of 16 million tonnes grading 6.96 g/t/, representing 3.6 million ounces of gold. Measured resources of 2.8 million tonnes grading 7.93g/t, representing 0.72 million ounces of gold and indicated resources of 28 million tonnes grading 7.16g/t, representing 6.5 million ounces of gold. Inferred resources of 11 million tonnes grading 7.2g/t, representing 2.5 million ounces of gold.

*Historical Resource Estimate for Imwelo Project

The Historical Resource Estimate is considered relevant for understanding the exploration potential of the Project, but a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a NI 43-101 Compliant current mineral resource. The Company is not treating the estimate as current, and it should not be relied upon. Verification by a qualified person—including data validation, additional drilling, and completion of a new technical report—would be required to upgrade the estimate. There is no assurance that any portion of the historical estimate will be confirmed or be economically viable. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Project resource comprises 42,000oz Au measured mineral resources at 3.15g/t, 95,700oz Au indicated mineral resources at 1.95g/t and 153,900oz inferred mineral resources at 1.53g/t for a total of 291,600oz Au (the “Historical Resource Estimate“).

Small Cap News Movers & Winner Deep Dive – By WealthyVC.com

We scan over 10,000 publicly listed stocks across all seven North American exchanges to uncover the market-moving news that actually matters—focusing on high-quality, liquid, growth-oriented companies in sectors attracting serious capital, like AI, blockchain, biotech, and consumer tech.

Each week, we publish Small Cap News Movers, a curated roundup of small and micro-cap stocks surging on meaningful catalysts. We break down what’s driving the move, tap into rumors swirling on social media, and surface sharp insights from both industry experts and retail sleuths.

From this list, we select one standout stock for our Small Cap Winner Deep Dive, released the next day, where we take a closer look at the fundamentals, narrative, and technicals that suggest this winner could keep running.

Powered by our proprietary 4-element, AI-driven analysis system, our goal is simple: cut through the noise, remove the emotion, and help investors dominate the small-cap market with momentum-driven strategies—completely free.

Sign up for email alerts to get the moves before our social media followers.

Our email list eats first! Get exclusive alerts on explosive stock picks like AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), which shot up +533% after our profile. Get our email signals based on our proprietary 5-indicator system before any of our other platforms by clicking here.

Join the Discussion in the WVC Facebook Investor Group

Do you have a stock tip or news story suggestion? Please email us at: invest@wealthyvc.com.

This report/release/profile is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation unless otherwise stated below.

Wealthy VC and its employees are not Registered Investment Advisors, Broker-Dealers or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Wealthy VC encourages readers and investors to supplement the information in these reports with independent research and other professional advice. All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled through their website, news releases, and corporate filings, or is available from public sources and Wealthy VC makes no representations, warranties or guarantees as to the accuracy or completeness of the disclosure by the profiled companies. Our website and newsletter are for entertainment purposes only. This website is NOT a source of unbiased information. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment.

Release of Liability: Through the use of this email and/or website advertisement, by viewing or using it, you agree to hold Wealthy VC, its operators, owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. Wealthy VC-sponsored advertisements do not purport to provide an analysis of any company’s financial position, operations or prospects and this is not to be construed as a recommendation by Wealthy VC or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. WealthyVC and our controlling entity 1000724287 Ontario Ltd. have been compensated CDN $50,000 for three months for investor relations by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

None of the materials or advertisements herein constitute offers or solicitations to purchase or sell securities of the companies profiled herein and any decision to invest in any such company or other financial decisions should not be made based upon the information provided herein. Instead, Wealthy VC strongly urges you to conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D and all reports published on SEDAR if the company featured is Canadian. Wealthy VC further urges you to consult your own independent tax, business, financial and investment advisors. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a ‘safe harbor’ in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as “projects”, “foresee”, “expects”, “will”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “understands”, or that by statements indicating certain actions “may”, “could”, or “might” occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Past Performance is based on the security’s previous day’s closing price and the high of-day price during our promotional coverage.

In preparing this publication, Wealthy VC has relied upon information supplied by various public sources and press releases which it believes to be reliable; however, such reliability cannot be guaranteed. Investors should not rely on the information contained in this email and website. Rather, investors should use the information contained in this website as a starting point for doing additional independent research on the featured companies. The advertisements in this email and website are believed to be reliable, however, Wealthy VC and its owners, affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors, representatives and agents disclaim any liability as to the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in any advertisement and for any omissions of material facts from such advertisement. Wealthy VC is not responsible for any claims made by the companies advertised herein, nor is Wealthy VC responsible for any other promotional firm, its program or its structure.

View Full Disclaimer