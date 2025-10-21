10x Genomics is partnering with Anthropic to integrate its single cell and spatial biology analysis tools into Claude for Life Sciences.

Researchers can now perform advanced analytical tasks through conversational queries in plain English, reducing the need for computational expertise.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Monday announced partnership with artificial intelligence company Anthropic to make its single-cell and spatial biology analysis tools accessible through natural language using Claude, Anthropic’s AI platform.

The integration will connect 10x Genomics’ Cloud Analysis platform to Anthropic’s Claude for Life Sciences using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a framework designed to link AI systems with specialized research tools.

Following the collaboration, 10x Genomics’ stock traded over 9% higher on Monday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

How Will Claude Help Researchers?

Until now, accessing 10x’s genomic analysis tools often required writing command-line code and working with powerful computing infrastructure. The Claude integration allows researchers to ask questions in plain English and receive results through the AI interface.

"Through Claude for Life Sciences, tasks that traditionally required computational expertise, can now happen through natural conversation.” -Eric Kauderer-Abrams, Head of Life Sciences and Biology, Anthropic

“When we enable human expertise and AI to work together across the scientific process—from hypothesis generation to data interpretation to publication—we can accelerate discovery and progress against disease," he said.

10x Genomics’ Motive

10x Genomics helps academic, clinical, and biopharma researchers study complex biological systems with tools to support discoveries in fields like oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.

The company is scheduled to report the third-quarter (Q3) earnings on November 6 and expects revenue to be in the range of $140 million to $144 million, against the analysts’ consensus estimate of $142.5 million, according to Fidcal AI data.

10x Genomics’ stock has lost over 9% in 2025 and over 15% in the last 12 months.

