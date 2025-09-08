At the time of writing, the 10-year Treasury yields were down three basis points to 4.055%, while the 2-Year T-bill yields hovered around 3.488%, down one basis point.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged lower on Monday morning as investors await the release of key inflation data to gauge the probability and quantum of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts in September.

At the time of writing, the 10-year Treasury yields were down three basis points to 4.055%. The 2-Year T-bill yields hovered around 3.488%, down one basis point, while the longer-term 30-Year bills yielded 4.715%, down five basis points.

