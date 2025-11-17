Michael Burry will appear on Michael Lewis’ podcast Against the Rules for the 15th anniversary of The Big Short book and the 10th anniversary of the movie.

‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry, renowned for his bet against the 2008 housing market, announced on Monday that he will appear on an exclusive podcast hosted by author Michael Lewis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The interview marks the 15th anniversary of Lewis’ book The Big Short and the 10th anniversary of the film adaptation. The podcast episode will be part of a series titled ‘Against the Rules: The Big Short Companion.’

Source: @michaeljburry/X

Burry’s announcement follows a warning about the AI boom on Sunday with a Lord of the Rings meme. “One chart to refute them all … to be continued Nov 25th, or before,” Burry wrote on X, attaching a column chart analyzing the S&P 500’s total capital expenditures over the past 35 years, adjusted for depreciation and scaled by nominal U.S. GDP.

Source: @michaeljburry/X

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Price Struggles While Crypto Liquidations Top $500 Million – Analyst Flags Retail Pressure

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<