Anthony Pompliano says Strategy trades as a leveraged Bitcoin bet as volatility falls, Wall Street steps in, and regulatory clarity inches closer.

Anthony Pompliano said Strategy functions as a leveraged Bitcoin position, amplifying gains and losses as Bitcoin’s volatility reached all time low.

He said Bitcoin ownership is shifting toward Wall Street investors as the asset matures and price swings compress.

Pompliano added that regulatory clarity could merge traditional finance and crypto into a single financial system.

Bitcoin’s pullback hasn’t shaken Anthony Pompliano. He says the volatility signals maturation, not collapse, and that Strategy remains a leveraged way to bet on Bitcoin’s long-term rise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anthony Pompliano, Professional Capital Management CEO, asked investors to “relax” about recent crypto price swings, arguing that Bitcoin’s volatility reflects a structural transition rather than a breakdown in its long-term thesis.

Speaking in a Fox Business interview on Saturday, he said that Bitcoin’s recent drawdown from its $126,000 peak to the $80,000 range, before stabilizing near $90,000, is consistent with a market that is becoming more institutional and less speculative.

Bitcoin is moving through what he described as an “IPO moment,” where ownership is shifting from early, high-volatility holders to Wall Street investors seeking a more stable asset. He noted that Bitcoin’s volatility has fallen sharply over time, making it more attractive to traditional capital but also changing how it trades in the short term.

“Bitcoin used to be an 80-volatility asset. Now it’s closer to 40,” Pompliano said, adding that as volatility declines, some investors rotate into assets with higher asymmetry.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $88,489, down by 1.1% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin stayed in the ‘bearish’ zone, as chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Strategy Trades As Levered Bitcoin Exposure

Turning to Strategy (MSTR), Pompliano described the company as a “levered bet on Bitcoin,” saying its stock performance should be understood through that lens. He said Strategy’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy naturally amplifies both gains and drawdowns relative to Bitcoin’s price movements.

“When Bitcoin goes up, Strategy tends to outperform. When Bitcoin goes down, it draws down further,” Pompliano said, adding that this dynamic does not indicate failure.

Pompliano dismissed concerns that Strategy’s large Bitcoin purchases have weakened its balance sheet, saying critics focus too heavily on short-term price action while ignoring the long-term thesis. “If it’s not going to zero, then it’s going to a million at some point,” he said, adding that the timing remains uncertain.

Strategy (MSTR) closed at $163.11 on Friday, flat in after-hours trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR remained in ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter remained in ‘low’ levels over the past day.

On regulation, Pompliano said clearer crypto rules are likely to benefit Wall Street incumbents even more than crypto-native firms, but ultimately will bring traditional finance and digital assets together. “In 10 or 15 years, it’s all just going to be called finance,” he said.

Read also: Dollar And Yen Weakens: Why Bitcoin Could See A Rotation Setup

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<