The digital design tool company posted a 40% growth in revenues year-on-year and said net dollar retention rate rose to 136%, driven by platform and AI adoption.

CEO Dylan Field said that the company had expanded from four to eight products in 2025 and launched more than 200 features, including new AI, native functionality.

Field said that in Q4, Figma Make, the company’s AI-powered, prompt-to-app tool, saw a 70% quarter-on-quarter growth in weekly average users.

The company is expected to post revenue between $315 million and $317 million in the upcoming quarter, implying a 38% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Shares of Figma Inc. (FIG) soared nearly 20% after-hours on Wednesday, following the company’s strong fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results and upbeat outlook.

“As AI gets better, Figma gets better and we're shipping faster than ever,” CEO Dylan Field said in a call with investors. Field highlighted that the company had expanded from four to eight products in 2025 and launched more than 200 features, including new AI, native functionality.

He said that the company was carrying that pace and product velocity into 2026, highlighting Figma’s latest partnership with Anthropic that will allow users to transfer code from Claude into Figma’s platform.

Shift To AI

Investors have been concerned about competition from AI, with selloffs affecting the entire application software industry in recent months.

However, Figma’s results appear to have assuaged fears as it outlined how it is using AI to deepen platform adoption by embedding capabilities directly into workflows.

Field said that in Q4, Figma Make, the company’s AI-powered, prompt-to-app tool, saw a 70% quarter-on-quarter growth in weekly average users. Meanwhile, the company’s AI image editing tools were used more than 10 million times within weeks of launch, he said.

Field also highlighted Figma’s integrations with Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as well as the company’s acquisition of Weavy as drivers of AI adoption.

On Tuesday, Figma announced a feature called “Code to Canvas” that will convert code generated in Claude Code into editable designs within its software, in a bid to bridge AI coding and designing processes.

“AI offers a new creative starting point. It's like clay that you can shape,” Field said in the call. “The first prompt does not need to be the final output. That's where humans come in and whether this process starts in a terminal, a prompt box with UI in the Figma canvas, a hand-drawn sketch, Figma is the place where it all comes together. Design is where all of that connects with code and canvas, speed and craft agents and human judgment.”

Earnings Snapshot

The company posted quarterly revenue of $303.8 million, above street expectations of $293.15 million, as per data from Fiscal.ai. Meanwhile, the company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.08 compared to expectations of $0.06.

The software company said that over half of its weekly active users of Figma Make 70% were paid customers with more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, building in Figma Make on a weekly basis in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025. Over 80% of Figma Make’s weekly active users on Full seats also used Figma Design in the quarter, reflecting the increased adoption of AI workflows across its platform, the company said.

The company said it expects revenue between $315 million and $317 million in the upcoming quarter, implying a 38% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range. Analysts on Fiscal.ai on average expected $292.51 million in revenues.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FIG shares jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes increased from ‘low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

One user appreciated Figma’s ‘amazing quarter’ and said that AI was working great for them.

Another bullish user called the integration with Claude Code a ‘massive opportunity.’

A third user predicted a price of $35 in the short term, adding that it may go higher. Shares of FIG were trading around $27.98 at the time of writing.

FIG stock has fallen more than 79% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

