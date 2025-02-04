World Nutella Day 2025: 7 yummy dishes you must try with your family | Recipes here

World Nutella Day: The thick and creamy spread produced from hazelnuts and chocolate is popular worldwide. On World Nutella Day, here are some delectable dishes you should try.

The nutty chocolate spread Nutella has ruled many people's hearts for the past six decades and has an extensive global fan base. The hazelnut spread that has captivated the imaginations of many generations remains extremely popular among children and adults. The creamy spread is equally delicious on a slice of bread as it is over a fluffy morning pancake.

Nutella is a versatile and tasty ingredient used in various dishes.

Here are seven delicious Nutella dishes you should try:

1. Nutella Stuffed French Toast



Ingredients:

4 pieces of thick bread (brioche or challah are ideal)

4 Tbsp Nutella

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk.

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence.

Butter for frying.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and fresh berries for garnish.





Instructions:

Spread Nutella over two slices of bread and sandwich them together.

In a small bowl, mix together the eggs, milk, and vanilla extract.

Dip each sandwich in the egg mixture, ensuring that all sides are covered.

Heat the butter in a pan over medium heat, then cook the sandwiches until golden brown on both sides.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve alongside fresh berries.



2. Nutella Brownies

Ingredients: 1/2 cup unsalted butter.

1 cup granulated sugar.

Two huge eggs.

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence.

1/3 cup cocoa powder.

1/2 cup all-purpose flour.

1/4 teaspoon salt.

1/4 teaspoon baking powder.

1/2 cup Nutella.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and butter a baking pan.

Melt the butter and stir in the sugar, eggs, and vanilla essence.

Mix in the cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder until thoroughly blended.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and top with spoonfuls of Nutella. Swirl with a knife.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool before cutting into squares.



3. Nutella Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour.

1 tablespoon of sugar.

1 teaspoon of baking powder.

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda.

1/4 teaspoon salt.

3/4 cup buttermilk.

One huge egg.

2 tablespoons melted butter.

1/4 cup Nutella.

Butter for frying.



Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another dish, combine the buttermilk, egg, and melted butter.

Mix wet and dry components until just combined.

Melt a little amount of butter in a pan over medium heat.

Pour the batter into the skillet to make pancakes. While the pancakes are cooking, add small dollops of Nutella to each one.

Flip when bubbles appear on the surface and cook until golden brown.



4. Nutella Cheesecake

Ingredients: 1. 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs.

1/4 cup melted butter.

2 (8 oz) packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar.

1/2 cup Nutella.

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence.

2 eggs



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175° C).

Combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter; press into the bottom of a springform pan.

Combine cream cheese and sugar in a mixing dish and beat until smooth. Add the Nutella and vanilla extract, and stir thoroughly.

Add the eggs one at a time, stirring until barely mixed.

Pour the mixture over the top and bake for 40 to 45 minutes.

Allow to cool and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.





5. Nutella Banana Bread

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour.

1 teaspoon of baking soda.

1/4 teaspoon salt.

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened.

3/4 cup brown sugar.

Two huge eggs.

2-3 ripe bananas, mashed.

1/3 cup Nutella.



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F/175°C and butter a loaf pan.

In a bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt.

In another dish, combine the butter and brown sugar. Add the eggs and mashed bananas, and stir thoroughly.

Mix wet and dry components until just combined.

Pour half of the batter into the loaf pan and swirl half of the Nutella. Repeat with the remaining batter and Nutella.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Let cool before slicing.



6. Nutella milkshake.

Ingredients:

2 cups of vanilla ice cream.

1/2 cup milk.

1/4 cup Nutella.

Whipped cream with chocolate shavings as garnish.

Blend together ice cream, milk, and Nutella until smooth.

Pour into glasses, then top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Serve immediately.



7. Nutella Stuffed Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour.

1/4 cup cocoa powder.

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda.

1/4 teaspoon salt.

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened.

1/2 cup granulated sugar.

1/2 cup brown sugar.

One huge egg.

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence.

1/4 cup Nutella, chilled.



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F/175°C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another basin, combine the butter and sugars. Add the egg and vanilla essence, and stir thoroughly.

Mix wet and dry ingredients until just combined. Form dough balls and flatten. Place a tiny spoonful of cooled Nutella in the centre, then wrap the dough around it.

Place on a baking sheet and bake for 10–12 minutes. Let cool before serving.



Enjoy these tasty Nutella dishes!

Latest Videos