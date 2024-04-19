World Liver Day 2024: Let's understand liver disease, its causes, symptoms, and risk factors

World Liver Day 2024: Prolonged damage to the liver can lead to Cirrhosis. Consumption or Exposure to Tylenol-like acetaminophen or other antibiotics can also cause liver disease. Here are symptoms of liver diseases in your body to watch out for.

Liver Disease can be linked to a host of causes. Commonly known causes of liver disease include viral infections, alcohol abuse and NAFLD. Viral infections such as Hepatitis A or C can cause liver damage. Another cause attributed to liver disease is abuse of alcohol – this can result in the build-up of fat and inflammation of the liver.

Non- Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) can also be caused by the accumulation of fat however, NAFLD is linked to obesity, Diabetes, etc. Prolonged damage to the liver can lead to Cirrhosis. Consumption or Exposure to Tylenol-like acetaminophen or other antibiotics can also cause liver disease.

Symptoms of liver diseases in your body to watch out for –

Fatigue or weakness that is persistent in nature

Constant Tiredness that interferes with daily activities

Appearance of Yellow colouring of skin (Jaundice) caused due to bilirubin in the blood

Abdominal Swelling, Pain, Discomfort or Distension

Reduced interest in eating or loss of appetite

Unexplained weight loss

Fuild retention causing swelling in the legs and ankles

Feeling sick with nausea or vomiting

Pruritus also known as itchy skin

Tea or darker-coloured urine

Spider Angiomas on the upper body

Easy bruising of skin

Stool that may become light, pale or clay coloured

Common Risk Factors for Liver Disease include –

Obesity – Being overweight can cause Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Excess fat

Cholesterol – This may cause fat build-up in the liver, leading to disease and other functional problems.

Diabetes – Individuals diagnosed with Diabetes, especially Type 2 have a higher risk of developing Liver Disease. Insulin Resistance and other metabolic problems can be a contributing factor.

Viral Infections – Infections like the Hepatitis B, C or D Virus that get transmitted through body fluids like blood, semen, etc. Exposure to such infections can increase the risk of Liver Disease and cause liver inflammation.

Alcohol Consumption – Execcesive and Prolonged consumption of alcohol can cause alcoholic fatty Liver Disease and makes the body prone to cirrhosis.

Unprotected sexual activity- This increases the chances of exposure and transmission of the Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C Virus, from an infected individual.

Family Health History – Liver diseases like hemochromatosis or Wilson’s disease may be carried by genes and increase the risk of getting a liver disease.

Poor diet—Consumption of highly processed foods, such as those full of sugar, can lead to fatty liver. A poorly balanced diet with low fibre, minerals, vitamins, or other nutrients hinders the liver's optimal functioning.

Medications – Prolonged use of Certain antibiotics or other drugs may damage the liver.

Older Age – Age can be a major risk factor, as the function of the liver decreases – making individuals more prone to the disease.

-Approved by - Dr. Rahul Dubbaka, Consultant – Gastroenterology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad