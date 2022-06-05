World Environment Day 2022: Significance, theme, history and more

The environment is our natural surroundings, including plant, animal, and non-living objects on the land, water bodies, and skies that support life on this planet. Unfortunately, human actions have caused widespread environmental damage since the late 18th century, including global warming, pollution of the air, water, and land, and biodiversity loss. Every year on June 5, World Environment Day highlights these threats to our natural world and encourages people to protect it.



World Environment Day History

The United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972 established World Environment Day. The conference started on June 5 and lasted until June 16.

Following the UNEP website, the annual event, led by the United Nations Environment Programme, was first observed on June 5, 1973. The event has been held in different countries on a rotating basis since 1987. This year's World Environment Day will be held in Sweden, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 UN conference known as Stockholm+50.



World Environment Day 2022 Theme

'Only One Earth' is this year's World Environment Day theme. This was also the slogan for the 1972 Stockholm conference, which resulted in creating the annual global event on June 5.

The topic highlights that only Earth, out of all the known galaxies, star systems, and planets can support life. Because human actions generate irreversible environmental damage, it is critical to minimise or avoid future damage to our biosphere.



Significance of World Environment Day

Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are raising global temperatures to dangerously high levels. Extreme weather events are occurring, potentially displacing thousands of people and wreaking havoc on our flora and fauna. Pollution from factories, plastic waste, and deforestation kill animals on land and in the sea.

World Environment Day emphasises the critical need to take corrective action to protect our planet. On June 5, the UN will hold a series of awareness programmes with civil society, governments, schools, businesses, and celebrities to encourage the adoption of such corrective measures.

