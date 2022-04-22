World Earth Day 2022: Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares winning speech on ‘co-existence’; watch

Early this month, Indian music composer Ricky Kej once again made the country proud when he picked up a Grammy Award for his album 'Divine Tides’ in the ‘Best New Age Album’ category. It was the second Grammys of his career - - he won his first Grammy in the same category for ‘Winds of Samsara’.

One thing that makes Ricky Kej and his music stand apart from the crowd, is how is has dedicated his music to the cause of the environment. He wishes to bring a change in the world through his music, awakening people to the rising concern of global warming. And rightly so, his efforts are getting noticed while his music leaves a strong impact on the listeners, making them conscious of the environment.

Now, on the occasion of World Earth Day on Friday, Ricky Kej shared the video of his acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards 2022. When Ricky walked up to the stage to pick up the prestigious award, he made sure that he used the opportunity to speak about ‘co-existence’ in nature.

Addressing the audience at the Grammys 2022, Ricky Kej, in his award-acceptance speech, said, “I just wanted to say something about co-existence, especially during recent times. In India we have got a saying called as ‘Vadudheva Kutumbhakambh’ which literally means ‘the world is one family’. The only thing that comes to the mind is living in peace with human species, but we have to go further than that and we have live in peace with all entities of the planet -whether it is the animals, the wildlife, the forest; the elements of nature that is the water we drink, the air we breathe, the land we walk on. Divine Tides is all about co-existence. Thank you!”

He captioned the video post with a message that read: “Happy Earth Day!! Let us pledge to #coexist. Not only among us human beings, but with all life and nature. Our survival as human beings depends on coexisting. Here is what I said earlier this month after winning the Grammy Award. “

Ricky Kej’s international feat in the music world was also applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. The PM congratulated him on Twitter. Upon this, Kej recalled how it was the PM himself who had encouraged him to take up the cause of the environment through his music.