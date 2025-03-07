Women's Day 2025: Gender-Based violence; How can we stop this

Read Full Article

Women's Day is a day where we celebrate the achievements and the journey of women and talk about gender equality. It is also a crucial reminder of the never-ending challenges that women face throughout their lives, from gender bias to gender-based violence. This is affecting millions of women on a daily basis worldwide. So, it is important to understand and take action to prevent violence.

Ways we can help stop gender-based violence:

1. Raise Awareness

Gender-based violence is a common issue to deal with. The first step is to raise awareness about the gender-based violence. Educate yourself and others around you about the different forms of violence, including physical, mental, emotional, sexual, and economic abuse. You can use social media platforms and community events to spread awareness about this topic.

2. Support Survivors

Gender-based violence victims and survivors are often shamed. This makes them weak and insecure. To make them feel better, offer a listening ear, trust their stories, and provide emotional support to them. Encourage them to seek professional help like counseling or legal assistance to move forward. Support and educate them with proper ways to survive.

3. Promote Gender Equality

Promoting gender equality can totally stop gender-based violence. This can break stereotypes that make way for inequality. It is crucial to provide equal rights for women in education, employment, and leadership positions. Supporting schemes and laws that aid in managing women's equality in various fields.

4. Educate the Youth

Youth can make or break the society. It is important to educate youth about healthy relationships and mutual respect to prevent gender-based violence. Teach kids and teenagers about the most important factors like consent, boundaries, and mutual respect. Gender-based violence should be discussed and brought to awareness.

5. Strengthen Legal Frameworks​​​​​​​

Strong legal frameworks are vital for protecting women from ongoing violence, including gender-based violence. It is important for every woman to know the specific laws that provide safety to women and their rights.

6. Engage Men and Boys

Engaging men and boys in the steps to fight against gender-based violence is vital for a lasting change. Encourage them to stand up against harmful behaviors and attitudes that promote violence in any manner. Men and boys need to be educated about positive masculinity and the importance of mutual respect.

7. Support Community Initiatives

Community initiatives are crucial for preventing and addressing gender-based violence in our society. You can support local meets and events where there is a scope to bring awareness to gender-based violence. Participate in community events, workshops, and campaigns that raise awareness and provide support to survivors.

