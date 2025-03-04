Women's day 2025: 7 solo travel destinations to empower yourself

If you want to do something special on this Women's Day, then go on a solo trip. Here we are going to tell you about some such places which are considered perfect for women.

Women's Day: Women's Day is celebrated every year to further increase the confidence of women. In such a situation, this year you should awaken your confidence by traveling solo. If you want to enjoy solo travel at a safe and beautiful hill station, then these places will be perfect for you.

There are many beautiful places in India which are considered safe for women. These hill stations are not only full of natural beauty, but the local community here is considered friendly and safe for tourists. Let us tell you about these places, so that you can enjoy these places.

7 solo travel destinations:

Manali:

Manali is a beautiful hill station, where there are snow-capped mountains, enchanting valleys and exciting adventure sports. This place is considered very safe for solo travelers. Go here and enjoy adventure sports in Solang Valley. After doing paragliding, skiing, snowboarding, you will feel very good. After that visit Hidimba Devi Temple and Jogini Waterfall. Come back and relax in Old Manali Cafe.

Auli:

If you like skiing, then Auli is the best. The calm valleys and safe environment here are ideal for solo travelers. Go here and see the artificial lake in Auli. Go skiing and cable car ride for yourself and enjoy it.

Mount Abu:

This is considered to be the only hill station in Rajasthan, which is very safe for women. The calm and relaxed atmosphere here will make you feel relaxed. Go here and do boating at Nakki Lake. See the architecture of Dilwara Jain Temple and then enjoy the sunset from Guru Shikhar Point.

Darjeeling:

This hill station is famous for tea gardens, toy trains and views of Mount Kanchenjunga. The local community here is very friendly, which makes solo women travelers feel safe. Go here and see the sunrise from Tiger Hill. Take a ride on the Darjeeling Toy Train. Visit the tea gardens and local markets.

Munsiyari:

This is a less crowded place, which is best for those who love nature and trekking. The local people here are very cooperative, due to which this place is quite safe. Go here and do Khaliya Top Trekking. See Birthi Waterfall and visit Thamari Kund.

Why Solo Travelling:

Solo traveling empowers women to embrace independence, boost self-confidence, and discover new perspectives. It offers a chance to step out of comfort zones, experience personal growth, and build resilience. Traveling alone also allows for deeper self-reflection, creating unforgettable memories and fostering a sense of accomplishment.

