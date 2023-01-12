Winters care 101: Here are 5 tips to have a healthy heart in cold weather

Look for any health problems you may have. Ignoring any difficulties may lead to more complicated issues, which may become life-threatening at some point.

Winter is a favourite season for almost everyone. It's the ideal time to indulge in cheat meals, such as hot snacks and desserts. However, because of the increased calorie consumption, there is a higher risk of heart disease during this season. The chilly weather has several negative consequences on our hearts. Our circulatory system physically alters in reaction to cold.

To prevent heat loss, blood vessels in the skin constrict. This narrowing, known as vasoconstriction, increases pressure in the remainder of the circulation, requiring the heart to work harder to pump blood around the body, resulting in an increased heart rate and blood pressure.

Here are some things you can do to keep your heart healthy during winter:

Avoid salt

It is vital to recognise that salt consumption must be limited. During the winter, people tend to eat salty meals. If we want to keep our blood pressure under control, we must restrict our salt consumption. As a result, it is critical to minimise your salt consumption.

Avoid eating sugar

During the winter, people may enjoy sweets. However, these sweets should be taken in moderation and small amounts. Both salt and sugar are bad for your health and should be avoided. Anything in excess is harmful to our health.

Consume alcohol in moderation.

During the winter months, parties increase due to the holiday season and the new year. However, alcohol usage should be limited. Alcohol is known to cause a variety of disorders, including cardiac arrhythmia. It can have major effects on your heart health as well as other health problems.

Exercise regularly

Stay physically active during the winter season, even if it looks impossible. It is not necessary to exercise outside. You may exercise by performing yoga, dance, mild aerobics, at-home workouts, or meditation. Regular activity keeps you fit and warm.

Wear warm clothes

The most critical factor is to stay warm. Dress in enough layers to keep your body warm if you are prone to chilly weather.