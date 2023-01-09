Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's the secret behind Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's SEXY figure and glowing skin

    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media profiles are constantly updated with photos and videos of her working out in the gym. Here are some of her posts that give us major fitness goals.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast. Her training regimens, representing her love and devotion to well-being, constantly inspire her devotees. She knows how to balance a demanding job schedule with regular exercise. Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps followers updated on her gym activities via social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha is dedicated to being fit and consistently shows up to her workouts, pictures and videos. She never skips the gym and never skimps on her routine. She posts daily updates on Instagram, from cooking to gardening to housecleaning.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her routines usually alternate between cardio and weight training. Samantha's radiant skin is due to her rigorous gym sessions, during which she sweats away all the toxins in her body.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To stay active and defend herself, she also practised "silambam," a weapon-based Indian martial art that originated in Tamil Nadu. She also began a spiritual journey with meditation for many months.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha attempts to make the most of her quarantine time during the Covid 19 lockdown by developing a cleaning solvent using only pure organic ingredients. As the bio enzyme is all about getting eco-friendly, she appears euphoric and cheerful in the video. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also posted a picture of herself with a bottle of bio enzyme. Samantha motivated millions of her admirers to go organic through this message.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha reported a few months ago that she had been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune illness. The actress returned to work a few days later, and how.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha tweeted photos of herself getting ready for the marketing of her forthcoming flick Yashoda on Monday afternoon.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress accompanied the pictures along with a caption that read: "Like my good friend Raj Nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how s***** things are, his motto is to shower, shave, show up. I borrowed it for a day. For Yashoda promotions. See you on the 11th."

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin production on a film titled Arrangements Of Love with Downton Abbey director Philip John. Samantha will portray a bisexual lady who operates her own detective business in the film. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, the actress will also appear in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress was most recently seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda. 
     

