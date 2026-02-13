Winter often brings dry, cracked heels and rough feet. This DIY night cream can help restore moisture, heal cracks, and leave your feet soft, healthy, and ready to show off.

Heel Softening Night Cream: In winter, feet become extremely dry, and cracked heels, roughness, pain, and even bleeding are common problems for many. Expensive creams often fail to work, but this homemade 'skin-saver night cream' works like magic. This combination of coconut oil, candle wax, glycerin, and aloe vera starts to make your heels soft, smooth, and fully repaired in just 2-4 days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ingredients

Coconut oil – 3–4 tablespoons

2 candles

Glycerin – 1 teaspoon

Aloe vera gel – 1 tablespoon

Vitamin E capsules – 1–2

Also read- Cracked Heels Remedy: Get soft heels in winter, try these 2 home remedies without spending a dime

Step-by-Step Recipe

1. Heat the candle and coconut oil

In a pan, add pure coconut oil and 2 candles. Let them melt on low heat.

Once the candle wax is completely dissolved, remove the wicks.

2. Mix in glycerin and aloe vera

Turn off the heat and now add glycerin and aloe vera gel, and mix well.

3. Add Vitamin E

Break 1-2 Vitamin E capsules and add them to the mixture.

Slowly mix everything well.

4. Store

Pour the cream into a wide-mouthed glass/plastic container and let it set.

Your crack heel repair night cream will be ready in just a few minutes.

How to apply the cream correctly?

At night, wash your feet with lukewarm water and clean them.

For even better results, gently scrub your heels.

Now, apply a thick layer of this cream on the cracked heels.

Wear socks or a foot mask and go to sleep.

When you wake up in the morning, you will feel the difference as your heels will start to become soft!

How does this cream work on the feet?

Candle Wax - Forms a protective layer on the heels, which locks in moisture.

Coconut Oil - Penetrates deep to cure dryness and repairs skin tissue.

Glycerin - Increases hydration and softens the heels.

Aloe Vera Gel - Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce swelling, irritation, and roughness.

Vitamin E - Heals the skin quickly and fills in the cracks.

Benefits of applying this cream