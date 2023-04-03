Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list

One-sided relationships are those where one person invests more time, effort, and emotional energy than the other. The following six zodiac signs are more likely to be in one-sided relationships than the other signs and get their hearts broken.

Since time immemorial, astrology has been used to study connections and human behaviour. According to popular belief, each zodiac sign has particular traits and qualities that affect romantic propensities. Partnerships may be challenging, and occasionally one partner may feel more invested than the other, only to fel pain and suffering. While some zodiac signs are renowned for their peaceful and balanced attitude to relationships, others are more likely to have one-sided partnerships in which one person is doing the majority of the work to maintain the connection. Check out the following zodiac signs and be prepared if your sign is one among them. Sit back and relax if your sign is not on the list.

Number one on the list is Pisces.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

The kindness and selflessness of Pisces are well recognised, and they frequently prioritise the needs of their partners before their own. This, however, occasionally causes individuals to disregard their own needs and desires, which might result in an unbalanced relationship. Because Pisces tend to keep their partners on a pedestal, their expectations aren't met often, leaving them feeling disappointed and disillusioned.

CANCER (JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Cancers are renowned for having profound emotional relationships with their mates because of their emotional sensitivity and depth. They can wind up becoming overly emotionally reliant on their partner, which would create an imbalance in their relationship.

ARIES (MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Aries is a passionate and fiery sign that enjoys winning challenges. Their love of rivalry, though, can occasionally affect their romantic relationships, causing them to pursue individuals who are uninterested or unavailable. One-sided dynamics might result from Aries' tendency to enter partnerships too quickly without thoroughly contemplating if their partner is a good fit for them.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpios are renowned for their fervour and intensity. They have a tendency to be quite jealous and possessive in relationships, which can occasionally cause them to continue in one-sided partnerships. They may develop a fixation on an uninterested or abusive partner in the hopes that their tenacity and intensity would finally succeed in changing their minds.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

The adventurous and open-minded sign of Sagittarius seeks out new experiences. They may resist commitment or continue in unsatisfying relationships due to their passion of freedom. Sagittarians could put their own wants and needs ahead of those of their spouse, creating a one-sided relationship.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Libras are natural peacemakers, and they often go out of their way to avoid conflict in their relationships. This can lead to them sacrificing their own needs and desires to keep the peace, which can create an unbalanced relationship. Libras may be indecisive, which can lead to their partner making most of the decisions in the relationship.

