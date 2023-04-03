Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar to debut on big screen soon; read details

    The famous singer was recently back in the limelight when he said that the rights to his favourite song, 'Kacha Badam', that was a hit internet sensation, were wrongfully taken away.

    Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar to debut on big screen soon; read details AHA
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Bhuban Badyakar is known for his viral song, 'Kacha Badam', which has hit millions on reels nationwide. However, recently, he made headlines by taking a dig at the owner of a music label company, alleging that the rights to his song were wrongfully taken away. 

    However, there is good news in the kitty. Gloomy days are over, and he will shine on the big screen soon. Badyakar will soon star in a Bengali serial, reports have confirmed. Sources have said that he will play the role of a father and has already completed the shoot. He has also been working with many 'jatra dals' recently after his song number dropped like a bomb on the internet. 

    We see an optimistic Badyakar with this new venture. He is happy to make his debut on the big screen. He has been paid a remuneration of Rs 40,000 for his role as a father in the serial. The singer-turned-actor has said he is open to playing more roles if opportunities come his way. 

    In a recent interview with a media house, he also opened up about his struggles. He said, "I am living on rent in a house in Dubrajpur. A lot of money goes into rent every month. Whereas earning is not being done from anywhere. I don't know for how long this work will be able to go on. The song 'Kacha Badam' made me popular. But now, because of that song, I am away from the house I built."

    Initially a peanut seller, he said that he is unable to upload his song because of copyright issues.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
