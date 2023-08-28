Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why humans in Mars still a while to go; Read to know more

    Manned Mars missions are hindered by space radiation, underestimated in sci-fi. Current tech can't shield against solar flares and CMEs. Colonization goal by 2050 improbable without radiation protection breakthrough

    Crafting a manned mission to Mars presents numerous challenges, many of which have been glossed over in science fiction portrayals. Mars, though familiar, remains an enigmatic destination due to its unique qualities and considerable distance from Earth. While films like "The Martian" have attempted to highlight obstacles, one critical issue often omitted is space radiation—a formidable adversary for astronauts.

    In contrast to the Moon's Chandrayaan-3 success and India's ambitious space plans, including a Mars mission, no country has accomplished a crewed Mars voyage. Despite SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's grand vision of ferrying a million people to Mars by 2050, NASA scientist Dr. Michelle Thaller has debunked this enthusiasm. Current technology inadequately shields astronauts from the menace of space radiation, which emanates from solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME).

    Ordinary space radiation exists but is intercepted by Earth's stratospheric ozone layer. However, during solar flares and CME events, radiation escalates exponentially, posing grave threats to interplanetary travelers. Recent observations connecting Neptune's waning clouds to heightened solar activity emphasize the extent of solar influence even on distant planets. Dr. Thaller contends that if Neptune can be impacted, spacecraft situated between Earth and Mars are similarly vulnerable.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Radiation exposure in space leads to a spectrum of health perils, including radiation poisoning, cancer, genetic disorders, and fatalities. NASA astronaut Stan Love concurs that human colonization of Mars by 2050 hinges on discovering innovative technologies capable of safeguarding against deadly radiation.

    While space agencies and visionaries like Elon Musk aspire to send humans to Mars, the challenge of shielding astronauts from space radiation remains an insurmountable obstacle with existing technology. Until groundbreaking solutions materialize, the dream of establishing a human outpost on Mars remains a distant aspiration.

