Weight Loss Guide: 7 Superfoods that help burn fat Naturally

Packed with antioxidants and caffeine, green tea enhances fat oxidation and calorie burning.
Capsaicin in chili peppers raises body temperature, temporarily increasing calorie burn.
Eggs are rich in protein, keeping you full longer and supporting muscle growth.
Ginger aids digestion and boosts metabolism, helping the body burn fat more efficiently.
High in fiber, oats regulate blood sugar levels and keep cravings in check.
Spinach and other greens are low in calories but rich in nutrients that support fat loss.
Berries are loaded with fiber and antioxidants, helping reduce inflammation and support weight management.
