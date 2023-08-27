Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the timeless allure of Mediterranean style, drawing inspiration from Greece, Italy, Spain, and beyond. Vandana Gujrati explores design principles for creating a modern Mediterranean atmosphere in your home, from colour choices to indoor-outdoor living.

    Home Decor: Want a Mediterranean look to your house? Here are some expert tips
    Vandana Gujrati
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Mediterranean style generally refers to the aesthetics of southern European countries notably Greece, Italy, and Spain. But there are actually 21 countries that border the Mediterranean. Many Mediterranean cultures borrow elements of one another’s style and share a collective sensibility of distinct culture and design traditions.

    In the part of southern France that borders the Mediterranean, the French Riviera style is a glamorous take on the Mediterranean style that originated in the 1930s. This particular style has seen a resurgence in recent years, everywhere from fashion to hotels and restaurants.

    Mediterranean style can be interpreted in both classic and more contemporary ways. The focus is on a modern lifestyle with bigger rooms, larger energy-efficient windows, and modern luxuries like swimming pools. 

    Here are some basic principles of Mediterranean design for you to incorporate in your home.

    1. The Mediterranean design uses white colour usually on the walls. You can add a black decorative lamp to perform balance. Instead of setting the lamp on the ceiling, you can also hang it on the wall. It will result in brighter lighting and a romantic accent in your room.

    Allow natural imperfections on walls to show through to add texture. Setting a picture or painting in the bathroom, will decorate your bathroom and represent your taste of art completely.

    2. Space planned for hospitality and family, with plenty of focus on common areas to include multiple seating options and a large dining table.

    3. Create opportunities for indoor-outdoor living with French or sliding doors and a glass window that is big and high will result in a gorgeous and luxurious look.

    4. The curtain may be a small aspect of your Mediterranean house. But if you want to play maximally, you should also choose the right curtain model to fit with the entire room.

    5. Carpet is one of the important pieces to set in any room, including the bathroom. Leave flooring bare or use flat-weave rugs in natural materials and muted colours. Opt for wide plank wood flooring or tile depending on preference and climate. Use the same flooring throughout to create a cohesive look.

    Mediterranean house design is perfect for combining old and new elements. If you want to dominate the room with old stuff, you can use marble flooring and traditional lamps for lighting.

    6. Furnish outdoor spaces like a patio, balcony, or terrace with the same care you would use to decorate the interior spaces, with a cohesive aesthetic between indoors and outdoors.

    7. If your climate permits, choose Mediterranean greenery like potted olive or lemon trees. Otherwise, try placing branches or simple dried flowers in a rustic vase. Mimic arches with paint, or incorporate arched window mirrors or bookshelves.

