    Onam 2023: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festive season

    Discover the allure of Onam, Kerala's iconic harvest festival, celebrated with zest and rooted in the legend of King Mahabali. Explore the temples that come alive with rituals and cultural events, reflecting the essence of this festive season. Immerse yourself in the richness of Kerala's cultural heritage during Onam.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Onam, a vibrant and cherished harvest festival, holds a special place in the cultural tapestry of Kerala, India. Celebrated with enthusiasm and traditional fervor, Onam is a time of unity, feasting, and colorful festivities. It is closely intertwined with the legend of King Mahabali and Lord Vamana, embodying themes of devotion, generosity, and humility. During this auspicious season, numerous temples across Kerala become centers of spiritual devotion and cultural revelry, offering devotees and visitors a chance to experience the essence of the festival's traditions.

    Here are some prominent temples you might consider visiting during this festive season:

    Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram: Known for its grand Athachamayam procession that marks the start of Onam festivities. The temple hosts special pujas and cultural programs during this time.

    Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple, Kochi: This temple has a direct connection to the Onam legend, and it hosts elaborate celebrations throughout the festival period.

    Ambalappuzha Sri Krishna Temple, Alappuzha: Famous for its offering of delicious Palpayasam (sweet rice porridge) during Onam. The temple premises come alive with cultural events and performances.

    Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Guruvayur: The temple conducts special pujas and processions during the Onam season. It's a significant place of worship for devotees.

    Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, Pathanamthitta: Known for the Aranmula Boat Race, a unique event that coincides with Onam.

    Sree Vallabha Temple, Thiruvalla: Known for the Ashtami Rohini festival celebrated during the Onam season, dedicated to Lord Krishna.

    Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura: This temple is part of the famous Athachamayam procession and hosts various cultural events during Onam.

    Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, Kottayam: Known for the Ashtami festival during Onam, with processions and special pujas.

    Sree Parassinikadavu Muthappan Temple, Kannur: Features unique Theyyam performances that add a traditional flavor to the Onam celebrations.

    Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple, Thrissur: The cultural capital of Kerala, Thrissur, celebrates Onam with fervor. The temple hosts various events and rituals during this time.

    Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple, Kodungallur: Known for the Kodungallur Bharani festival, which falls around the Onam season.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
