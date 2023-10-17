Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer

    Sherika De Armas, a former Miss World contender, died at the age of 26. Armas was one of just six 18-year-olds to compete in the Miss World competition in 2015, however she did not make to the top 30

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Sherika De Armas, a former Miss World candidate representing Uruguay in 2015, died at 26. She had cervical cancer and had been taking chemotherapy and radiation for over a year. On October 13, she breathed her last. In 2015, Armas stood out as one of just six 18-year-olds who participated in the Miss World competition. Despite her effort and zeal, she did not reach the top 30.

    During an interview with a local media source, Armas stated her lifetime desire at the time, "I've always aspired to pursue a career in modelling, whether it's as a beauty model, working in advertising, or strutting down the catwalk."

    “I like everything related to fashion and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl’s dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges,” she added, as quoted by the New York Post.

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer RBA

    Taking to social media, her friends and family paid condolences. “Fly high, little sister. Always and forever,” her brother Mayk’ De Armas said.

    Miss Uruguay 2021, Lola de los Santos, stated."I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and how much you wanted to see me grow, but for your affection, your joy, the friends we shared and that remain with me today" .

    Who was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant dies at 26 due to cervical cancer RBA

    What is Cervical cancer?
    Cervical cancer grows in the cells of the cervix, the lowest section of the uterus that attaches to the vagina. It is one of the most prevalent cancers of the female reproductive system. Human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, is commonly responsible for cervical cancer. Most cervical cancer cases are avoidable and may be found early by routine screening.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes RBA

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons ATG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: Spiritual symbolism of the weapons

    Navratri 2023: Special festive meals to keep your dog healthyRKK

    Navratri 2023: Special festive meals to keep your dog healthy 

    Navratri 2023 Day 3: Details on Ma Chandraghanta and puja significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 3: Details on Ma Chandraghanta and puja significance

    Daily Horoscope for October 17 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2023: Be cautious Taurus, Good day for Cancer & more

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt jets off to Delhi to receive National Award; husband Ranbir Kapoor accompanies her [WATCH] ATG

    Alia Bhatt jets off to Delhi to receive National Award; husband Ranbir Kapoor accompanies her [WATCH]

    BCCI Jay Shah hired tantrik to do black magic on Pakistan, claims Pak journalist after defeat to India in WC snt

    BCCI's Jay Shah hired tantrik to do black magic on Pakistan, claims Pak journalist after defeat to India in WC

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Parineeti Chopra in Maldives: Actress in bikini and pink chooda enjoys pool day (Photos)

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal anr

    Israel-Palestine war: 'At Hamas gunpoint for hours...' Kerala nurses recall ordeal

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order AJR

    Internet services banned in Manipur extended till October 21 to maintain peace and order

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon