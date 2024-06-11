When is Jamai Sasthi 2024? Know date, significance, rituals and more

Jamai Sasthi is more than a festival; it celebrates relationships between in-laws. It reflects the significance of family relationships in Indian culture. It is a day to honour the son-in-law and appreciate his presence in the family.

As we approach June, several major festivals and ceremonies are scheduled for the year. Jamai Sasthi is a celebration that occupies a particular place in the hearts of Bengalis. It commemorates the tie between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law, also known as "Jamai." According to the Hindu calendar, this event falls on the sixth day of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha. In 2024, Jamai Sasthi will be held on Wednesday, June 12.

History of Jamai Sasthi:

Jamai Sasthi is an important holiday in the Bengali culture, representing the close tie between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law. It is said that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi bestows her blessings on the Jamai, granting him fortune and success in life. This holiday is also observed to recognise the son-in-law as an important family member.

Rituals and Celebrations:

Jamai Sasthi originated in ancient India as a celebration of arranged weddings. Back then, it was normal for a mother-in-law to have a troubled relationship with her daughter-in-law. To enhance this tie, Jamai Sasthi was created to commemorate the relationship between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law.

According to mythology, Lord Vishnu once invited Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to a feast. However, due to a misunderstanding, Goddess Parvati was not greeted by Lord Vishnu's wife, Goddess Lakshmi. This enraged Lord Shiva, and he cursed Lord Vishnu, saying he would have to leave his abode and roam about like a beggar. To break the curse, Lord Vishnu assumed the guise of a Jamai (son-in-law) and sought Goddess Lakshmi's blessings on Jamai Sasthi. It is stated that begging forgiveness from the mother-in-law ended the curse and allowed Lord Vishnu to return home.

Bengali homes celebrate Jama Sasthi with much zeal and delight. The day begins with the mother-in-law holding a special puja for her son-in-law, requesting blessings for his health and wealth. She then wraps a holy thread called "Rakhi" around his wrist to symbolise their commitment. In exchange, the son-in-law presents her with gifts and requests her blessing.

On this day, special foods are prepared for the Jamai, including his favourites and desserts. The mother-in-law also prepares a special Thali (plate) with numerous delicacies for Jamai to enjoy. This expression of love and care from the mother-in-law truly distinguishes this holiday.

On this day, many families host feasts or get-togethers, inviting relatives and friends to join in the celebrations. It is a time for families to get together and deepen their bonds.

