    What King Charles III's accession to the throne spells for Britain's monarchy?

    Popular astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji spoke to us about what might be the future of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace and the British monarchy as a whole.

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    It has been a wait of a lifetime for the oldest British monarch to take the throne in a royal family whose lineage dates back nearly 1,000 years. After a long and chequered past, with included his first failed marriage with Princess Diana and the second marriage with long-time love interest Camilla, Charles is now King Charles III. He shoulders the big responsibility of carrying forward his mother's legacy and longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history, Queen Elizabeth II.

    “Scorpio rules King Charles III, and hence very much focused on whatever he pursues in life. Be it his relationships, the causes he takes up or his stand on various issues in the past, he can always be seen following his approach. His charity trust, founded nearly 50 years ago is believed to have helped millions of disadvantaged, underprivileged and unemployed Britons, his stand on the issues of environment and climate change has also been considered ahead of its time. Therefore, there is no doubt on his acumen, as he is very much grounded and capable,” said Pandit Jagannath Guruji about the overall personality of King Charles III taking into account astrological calculations and face reading.

    Considering the time Charles has spent waiting for the throne – nearly 70 odd years – it is important to know whether he would have a short stint as a monarch or if it would be a long one. Replying to a question on this, the astrologer mentioned that taking into account the planetary combinations in his horoscope, his age and some other factors, it can be expected that King Charles III may continue to wear the throne for at least eight to ten years, provided he takes proper care of his health and fitness.

    He added that the reign of the King will not be trouble-free, as other than health conditions, he will face a number of challenges from outside as well as within. The astrologer also did not brush aside the possibility of controversies occurring during the tenure. “King Charles III may be good at making plans, but he will fail when it comes to the execution part of it. As a king he may be seen lacking the prowess and support to put his plan in action. There are a lot of challenges and critics for Charles to face. He is good at taking decisions but even if he tries to take firm decisions, there may be obstacles from the Cabinet or other members involved.”

    Pandit Jagannath Guruji also said that Charles’ reign as a monarch will not be a very memorable phase for the British monarchy but he is a people’s man and will remain a people’s man. It is more of a transitional phase for the British monarchy as Prince William, currently the Prince of Wales, will set the real road ahead as a monarch. The astrologer feels that Prince William will be more like his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who has left behind a great, controversial as well as legitimate on different occasions, legacy as a ruler.

    About the family, the astrologer said that each member of the Royal Family has been given some or other responsibilities, and everyone will continue to do better and fulfill all duties.

