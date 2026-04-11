Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, is a festival celebrated with immense joy and reverence in Tamil Nadu and by Tamils worldwide. For the Tamil people, this day marks the start of the month of Chithirai, which typically falls around April 14.

In 2026, Puthandu will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 14. According to the Drik Panchang, the Sankranti Moment will occur at 09:39 AM, marking the sun's transition into the zodiac sign of Aries (Mesha), beginning the Tamil Shaka Samvata 1948.

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PUTHANDU – TAMIL NEW YEAR MUHURAT

Tamil Shaka Samvata 1948 Begins Puthandu 2026

Date: Tuesday, April 14 Sankranti Moment On Puthandu – 09:39 AM

Puthandu 2026: History

The origins of Puthandu can be traced back to the Sangam period (around 300 BCE to 300 CE), a significant era in Tamil culture and history. This festival is believed to have been celebrated to welcome the harvest season, which is closely tied to the agricultural cycle.

The month of Chithirai marks a period of growth and renewal, symbolising the harvest of crops, especially in the fertile lands of Tamil Nadu.

This day also represents the solar transition, when the sun moves into Aries (Mesha), aligning with the start of the Tamil calendar year. It’s considered an auspicious moment to renew one’s goals, celebrate traditions, and seek blessings for prosperity.

Why Tamil Nadu Celebrates Puthandu in April. Unlike other regional new year celebrations, such as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, or Poila Baisakh in West Bengal, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu falls just after the solar equinox, marking the start of the agricultural year.

This is the perfect time for the Tamil people to reflect on the past year, shed any negativity, and move forward with fresh hope and enthusiasm.

Puthandu 2026 Celebrations And Rituals

Puthandu celebrations start the evening before the festival. People, especially women, decorate their homes with intricate Kolam (rangoli) designs, crafted with coloured rice powder. These designs symbolise the welcoming of good fortune and prosperity.

The Puthandu Tray is a significant part of the ritual, filled with fruits, flowers, coins, a mirror, and other auspicious items. This tray is placed before the Tamil deity to receive blessings for the upcoming year. On the day of Puthandu, families begin with an early-morning ritual: an herbal or turmeric bath,believed to cleanse the body and soul.

After this, they visit temples, particularly Kovils, to offer prayers and seek blessings from elders. The greeting “Puthandu Vazthukal" is exchanged among friends and family, marking the occasion. Food plays a central role in Puthandu celebrations, with special dishes such as mango pachadi, vatha kuzambu, sundal, and payasam being prepared to signify the sweetness and bitterness of life, and symbolising balance in the coming year.

Puthandu 2026: Significance

The festival is not just a new beginning for the Tamil people; it’s also a time to reflect on life’s journey, make new resolutions, and strengthen family bonds. It’s a day when Tamils celebrate their rich cultural heritage, celebrate their agrarian roots, and give thanks for the fruits of their labour.