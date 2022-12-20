Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay

    Urfi Javad recently travelled to Dubai for a holiday. However, after being diagnosed with Laryngitis in the first few days, she had to spend the whole vacation resting and healing.

    What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Urfi Javed, the internet superstar and Bigg Boss OTT star who changed her name to Uorfi, was diagnosed with Laryngitis while on vacation with friends in Dubai. Unfortunately, after the first few days of the vacation, the actress grew sick and had to spend the rest of the trip recovering in her hotel.

    Urfi turned to her Instagram Stories and spoke about her condition. She said, "This doctor finally diagnosed that I am suffering from Laryngitis and tonsillitis."  After she mentioned that in the video, the doctor urged her not to talk and did the movements of zipping her mouth.

    Urfi Javed

    What is Laryngitis?
    Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the human voice box, caused by overuse, irritation, or infection. The voice cords are two folds of mucous membrane covering muscle and cartilage inside the larynx, according to the Mayo Clinic.

    Normally, the vocal cords open and shut smoothly, making sounds with their movements and vibrations. In the case of laryngitis, however, the vocal chords become inflamed or irritated. It produces loud vocal sounds and, in some cases, renders the speech inaudible.

    Poor vocal hygiene can lead to Laryngitis or inflammation of the vocal cords. A virus is the most prevalent cause of laryngitis. Bacterial and fungal infections are two more forms of uncommon illnesses.

    Urfi Javed was recently the subject of a formal complaint. Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, a lawyer, filed the written application at the Andheri police station. She fell in legal soup as the written complaint accused her of allegedly doing unlawful and indecent behaviours in public places and on social media.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
