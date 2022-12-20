What is Laryngitis? Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is diagnosed with it during her Dubai vacay

Urfi Javad recently travelled to Dubai for a holiday. However, after being diagnosed with Laryngitis in the first few days, she had to spend the whole vacation resting and healing.

Urfi turned to her Instagram Stories and spoke about her condition. She said, "This doctor finally diagnosed that I am suffering from Laryngitis and tonsillitis." After she mentioned that in the video, the doctor urged her not to talk and did the movements of zipping her mouth.





What is Laryngitis?

Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the human voice box, caused by overuse, irritation, or infection. The voice cords are two folds of mucous membrane covering muscle and cartilage inside the larynx, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Normally, the vocal cords open and shut smoothly, making sounds with their movements and vibrations. In the case of laryngitis, however, the vocal chords become inflamed or irritated. It produces loud vocal sounds and, in some cases, renders the speech inaudible.

Poor vocal hygiene can lead to Laryngitis or inflammation of the vocal cords. A virus is the most prevalent cause of laryngitis. Bacterial and fungal infections are two more forms of uncommon illnesses.

