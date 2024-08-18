Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We'll deliver in 10 minutes': Blinkit expands services to international markets for Raksha Bandhan

    The service is available until August 19, with Blinkit promising delivery within 10 minutes of order placement. Orders can be placed from the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan.

    Well deliver in 10 minutes': Blinkit expands services to international markets for Raksha Bandhan 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Families are getting ready to celebrate the unique link between siblings as Raksha Bandhan draws near. An unique feature enabling foreign orders for the festival has been introduced by Blinkit, an online food delivery company, to make the celebration even more memorable. By doing this, those who reside overseas would be able to send presents and rakhis to their family members in India, knowing that they will arrive in little more than ten minutes.

    The limited-time deal is available now and will end on August 19. Users may order rakhis and presents for their loved ones in India at this time from six worldwide locations: the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan.

    Blinkit's co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa made the announcement on X and wrote, ''Raksha Bandhan special - we've switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we'll deliver in 10 minutes!  Countries from where you can order - USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.'' 

    Users' responses to Blinkit's temporary Raksha Bandhan feature were divided; some asked concerns and voiced interest, while others applauded the initiative and the platform's efforts. A user stated, "We are never let down by Blinkit." One more person said, "Excellent service."

    A third said, ''Already ordered from Amazon from Japan. Could have started a little earlier. Hope the offer comes again next year too!'' 

    Founded by Dhindsa in 2013, Blinkit has rapidly grown into a prominent quick-commerce platform, revolutionising the way people shop and access essentials. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 18, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number vkp

    Numerology Prediction for August 18, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 18, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 18, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states AJR

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states

    Numerology Prediction for August 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 17, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 17, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Stories

    Who is the real Sarkata in Stree 2? Movie to cross Rs 200 cr mark RBA

    Who is the real Sarkata in Stree 2? Movie to cross Rs 200 cr mark

    I Feel Satiated, says Nithya Menen after winning Best Actress National Award for Thiruchitrambalam RBA

    'I Feel Satiated', says Nithya Menen after winning Best Actress National Award for Thiruchitrambalam

    Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film touches Rs 170 crore mark worldwide; read details RBA

    Stree 2 Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film touches Rs 170 crore mark worldwide

    football Robert Lewandowski nets double as Barcelona begin Hansi Flick reign with 2-1 La Liga win over Valencia scr

    Robert Lewandowski nets double as Barcelona begin Hansi Flick reign with 2-1 La Liga win over Valencia

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall today august 18 2024; IMD sounds orange alert in 3 districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD sounds orange alert in 3 districts

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon