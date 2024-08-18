'We'll deliver in 10 minutes': Blinkit expands services to international markets for Raksha Bandhan

The service is available until August 19, with Blinkit promising delivery within 10 minutes of order placement. Orders can be placed from the USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan.

Families are getting ready to celebrate the unique link between siblings as Raksha Bandhan draws near. An unique feature enabling foreign orders for the festival has been introduced by Blinkit, an online food delivery company, to make the celebration even more memorable. By doing this, those who reside overseas would be able to send presents and rakhis to their family members in India, knowing that they will arrive in little more than ten minutes.

The limited-time deal is available now and will end on August 19. Users may order rakhis and presents for their loved ones in India at this time from six worldwide locations: the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan.

Blinkit's co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa made the announcement on X and wrote, ''Raksha Bandhan special - we've switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August. Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we'll deliver in 10 minutes! Countries from where you can order - USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France and Japan.''

Users' responses to Blinkit's temporary Raksha Bandhan feature were divided; some asked concerns and voiced interest, while others applauded the initiative and the platform's efforts. A user stated, "We are never let down by Blinkit." One more person said, "Excellent service."

A third said, ''Already ordered from Amazon from Japan. Could have started a little earlier. Hope the offer comes again next year too!''

Founded by Dhindsa in 2013, Blinkit has rapidly grown into a prominent quick-commerce platform, revolutionising the way people shop and access essentials.

Latest Videos