    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from May 1 to May 7, 2023

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for May 1 to May 7, 2023.

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from May 1 to May 7 2023 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 1, 2023, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:- THE HANGEDMAN 

    Ganesha says solving your situation will require a new perspective. Spiritually, because of the talks, reconciliation was achieved. Yes, try to make such things a part of life. Take a decision after fully understanding the things related to the stock market. There may be a positive change in your thoughts. Leg injury can cause problems. 

    Auspicious Color:- Red 

    Auspicious number:- 10 

     

    Taurus:- ACE OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says every kind of responsibility and work needs to be taken seriously. Present time will be beneficial for you. By using which one has to try to remove the problem of life. People connected with business sector will get great opportunity. Starting a new relationship will bring positivity in life. Stomach problem is likely. 

    Auspicious Color:- Blue 

    Auspicious number:- 2 

     

    Gemini:- THREE OF CUPS 

    Ganesha says focusing on things other than work can make it possible to see one's responsibilities in a new light. You can try to stay connected with family people. Be careful not to  injure yourself while solving their problems. Youth will get opportunities as expected. There will be a happy atmosphere due to the marriage of someone in the family. Women need to  maintain health awareness 

    Auspicious Color :- Grey 

    Auspicious number:- 5 

     

    Cancer:- TEMPERANCE 

    Ganesha says at the time of taking any kind of decision, one has to try to ease one's thoughts. Only then can it be possible to discuss with others. People may try to pressure you  emotionally. There is a need to focus on every opportunity that comes with work. Things related to relationship can be seen complicated. Take care that sugar problem does not increase. 

    Auspicious Color:- Purple 

    Auspicious number:- 1 

     

    Leo:- THE HIEROPHANT 

    Ganesha says do not try to make any kind of change in the way life is going on at present. Your thoughts are changing. Communicating clearly with family members will make it easier for  you to get your thoughts across. The time is not beneficial for pursuing higher education. Difficulties may be faced due to final decision regarding marriage. Your efforts to improve health  may be successful to some extent. 

    Auspicious Color:- Red 

    Auspicious number:- 9 

     

    Virgo: - QUEEN OF SWORDS 

    Ganesha says time needs to be used properly. Not taking anything seriously can make you wander. Try to increase your concentration. There will be a need to take difficult decisions  regarding career. Try to move forward by leaving behind the idle talk related to the relationship Stomach pain may be a problem. 

    Auspicious Color:- White 

    Auspicious Number:- 2 

     

    Libra:- TEN OF CUPS 

    Ganesha says along with personal life, one will think about the happiness of the family. You may gradually see a change in the things that used to scare you so far. Don't make the mistake of jumping to any kind of decision. To maintain a good career one can get support from other person along with family members. Decision regarding relationship will be difficult at first.  There is a possibility of increasing back pain problem. 

    Auspicious Color:- Yellow 

    Auspicious number:- 6 

     

    Scorpio:- STRENGTH 

    Ganesha says one has to try to keep the change in the situation right through will power. Even now, times may seem a little difficult. But through hard work it may be possible for you to get things done. Try to specialize in your field of work. Take everything related to relationship seriously. Stomach inflammation may be a problem. 

    Auspicious Color:- Green 

    Auspicious number:- 5 

     

    Sagittarius:- NINE OF WANDS 

    Ganesha says a solution to an old problem may be found, but there will be restlessness due to not having a complete solution. Don't lose your composure at all. Any decision made in  haste can lead to regret. Today may be a day of trouble for people associated with banking sector. Due to getting help from partner, you may be disappointed about something. Leg pain  may occur. 

    Auspicious Color:- Pink 

    Auspicious number:- 3 

     

    Capricorn:- JUDGEMENT 

    Ganesha says you will try to remove the dependence on other people. Also take care that loneliness does not increase within you. A few people will continue to support you and you will  realize that these people are important to you. One has to try to understand everything related to career properly. It is necessary to communicate with each other to remove the dispute  arising among the people of the family. Children's health may deteriorate suddenly. 

    Auspicious colour:- Saffron 

    Auspicious number:- 7 

     

    Aquarius:- THE MOON 

    Ganesha says depending on the energy of the people around you, your mood may change. Try to complete important tasks yourself. There will be disturbance in the talks related to  government works. Know both your expectations and capabilities before making a career change. One may face disappointment due to giving importance to other people more than the  partner. Vomiting and indigestion may be a problem. 

    Auspicious Color:- Green 

    Auspicious Number:- 9 

     

    Pisces:- THE TOWER 

    Ganesha says there is a possibility of minor or major damage due to an old mistake. But using the lessons learned, you will try to bring the situation under control. Small talk can hurt  emotionally. Difficulties may increase due to politics going on at work place. Try to understand the reason for the suddenly arising difficulties in the relationship. Headache may occur. 

    Auspicious Color:- Red 

    Auspicious number:- 2 

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 1:00 AM IST
