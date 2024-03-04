Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 4 to March 10, 2024

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for March 4 to March 10, 2024.

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 4 to March 10, 2024 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 12:15 AM IST

    Aries : KNIGHT OF SWORDS
    Your desire to achieve progress in life will remain alert. You are seen facing every problem and difficulty with full strength. You will be able to reach the goal by using the target that is related to work. Old things may happen while talking with the partner. There will be problem in shoulder and neck.
    Auspicious Color : Yellow
    Auspicious Number : 3

    Taurus : SIX OF PENTACLES
    An important person will be supported to move the stalled matter forward. You will not be able to use help due to low work capacity. Mental distress at the end of the day will be reduced. Follow instructions given by senior officers. Try to instill faith in me. Sore throat can cause problems.
    Auspicious Color : Green
    Auspicious number: 3

    Gemini: FIVE OF SWORDS
    Today you may have trouble remembering old things. Think about how you can extricate yourself from the past. Don't take advantage of the people who are helping you at work place. Due to lack of communication with partner, there will be misunderstanding towards each other. Health will be good but one has to be careful in eating and drinking.
    Auspicious Color : Yellow
    Auspicious Number : 1

    Cancer: THE HIGH PRIESTESS
    Observe why the same experience is happening over and over again. Due to growing laziness and low will power within you, you will not consider it appropriate to undertake any kind of work or responsibility on this day. It is necessary to be financially strong to pursue higher education. There will be resentment among family members due to the decision taken by you. Knee pain can cause problems.
    Auspicious Color : White
    Auspicious Number : 6

    Leo : PAGE OF SWORDS
    As your situation changes, you need to change your thinking. You may have to go through difficulties while making this change, but you are moving towards your goal and this change is important for that. The given target in work may take time due to other things. Partner will not support you due to lack of decision making ability. Gas problem may occur.
    Auspicious Color : Orange
    Auspicious Number : 5

    Virgo: THE FOOL
    He will be able to give reality to what he was planning to implement. There may be a meeting with a loved one of the family. Any type of stress will be relieved due to a pleasant atmosphere at the workplace. You will get the support of your partner, but there is a need to solve your own problems. Health may deteriorate due to food and drink.
    Auspicious Color : Grey
    Auspicious Number : 8

    Libra: FIVE OF PENTACLES
    When you are going through a difficult time in life you have to try to understand who helps you and who you talk to gives you relief. It will be realized today that any relationship should be treated equally by both parties. There will be worry related to career. Relationship related misunderstandings may increase. There will be trouble due to injury on the body.
    Auspicious Color : Blue
    Auspicious Number : 4

    Scorpio: NINE OF PENTACLES
    You may be disappointed in what you hoped to get. For now, just be positive about things that are out of your control. Do not take any risk. Money income will increase. Don't express your thoughts to your partner. Headache may be a problem.
    Auspicious Color : Grey
    Auspicious Number : 5

    Sagittarius: THE DEVIL
    To a large extent, things are going as you would expect. However, due to growing greed in your mind, you have to be careful not to make any mistakes on your part. Money related transactions will prove to be successful. Care should be taken not to do injustice to anyone or spoil relations with them while achieving your goal. You can get good news regarding work. There will be attraction towards the partner. Health will improve.
    Auspicious Color : White
    Auspicious Number : 6

    Capricorn : THE EMPRESS
    Try to strike a balance between personal matters and family responsibilities. There will be no resolution about the subject which was being worried about. The change itself still has to wait. You have to look at how you can progress and maintain the position you have at work. Don't take the relationship further if you are not mentally ready yet. There may be swelling in the back.
    Auspicious Color : Red
    Auspicious Number : 2

    Aquarius : TEN OF SWORDS
    Due to lack of success despite many efforts, depression will start to grow in the mind. Talking to people can give you hope and give you the strength to work with renewed energy. There will be
    trouble in the beginning with the chosen career. You will be depressed due to partner pressure. Increasing stress in life will affect health.
    Auspicious Color : Pink
    Auspicious Number : 7

    Pisces: QUEEN OF PENTACLES
    Today you will know the reason why you haven&#39;t got the fixed thing in life yet. Your outlook towards life will change. Try to fulfill all the responsibility of the work by yourself. Economic
    situation will require focus on marketing. There will be anxiety related to life but you will remain positive because of your efforts. Cough and cough may suffer.
    Auspicious Color : Purple
    Auspicious Number : 9

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2024: Be careful Taurus, Aries; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 2, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 2, 2024: Difficult day for Taurus, good day for Gemini & more

    What is Mini Stroke? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath talks about stress, dehydration and more RBA

    What is Mini Stroke? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath talks about stress, dehydration which can lead to mini stroke

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 4, 2024: Be careful Taurus, Aries; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Bangkok Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video snt

    Bangkok: Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video

    Vaughan advocates England cricket to embrace Man City boss Pep Guardiola's management style snt

    Vaughan advocates England cricket to embrace Man City boss Pep Guardiola's management style

    Council of Ministers meet brainstormed on vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047: Sources

    Council of Ministers brainstormed on vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047: Sources

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon