Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from July 31 to August 6, 2023

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for July 31 to August 6, 2023.

Aries: ACE OF WANDS

Ganesha says people close to you will feel resolved seeing your personal progress. Due to increasing mental maturity, it will be easier for you to forget some old things and forgive

people. You will soon get new opportunities related to your field of work. You will need to be prepared for all kinds of opportunities. A positive and expected relationship can start suddenly

in life. There is a possibility of suffering from constipation. Adequate attention was paid to food and drink.

Taurus: KING OF SWORDS

Ganesha says you may regret the harsh treatment you have done to people. You have to try to change your nature. You try to express the anger that arises within you on someone else,

causing you and that person to go through mental trouble. Some people will be angry because of the work done by you.

Gemini: SEVEN OF SWORDS

Ganesha says contingent expenses will worry you. Distance from people can cause mental problems for you. You have to try to properly understand what the present time is giving you.

The situation is not negative, but the insistence on controlling every little thing is making you angry. Working in partnership can harm those associated with business sector. Before starting a relationship with a new person, find out about their past. There will be trouble due to swelling in the feet.

Cancer: SEVEN OF CUPS

Ganesha says the things you used to resent and the things that were causing you disinterest in life can inspire you to look at things from a different perspective. The words spoken by this

person will give new direction to your thoughts which will lead to change in work. Ideas about things connected with the past will also be seen to change, due to which you will try to change

by looking at life in a new way. It will be possible to undertake difficult work related matters due to the cooperation received from an acquaintance.

Leo: JUSTICE

Ganesha says finding results according to your efforts will give you a sense of resolution. To resolve disputes with friends, both parties will try to understand each other by showing mutual

harmony. Worries related to money will gradually disappear. However, you will work on thinking deeply about how to keep the financial side strong. Your hard work and efforts will increase to get suitable career related opportunities. Efforts will be made to correct any wrong decisions taken by you regarding relationships.

Virgo: JUDGMENT

Ganesha says the mind will be pleased to see any prayer offered by you being accepted. Current related matters will change. Things that you were keeping yourself away from or

running away from problems, you will gain confidence to face them. Never compare your progress with others. You may surprise even yourself due to the decision you take in relation to

others. Stomach irritation will cause trouble.

Libra: THREE OF CUPS

Ganesha says things that were making you depressed will suddenly change. The increased burden on the mind due to meeting with people will be reduced. A party or picnic can be organized together with family members. Maintain harmony with people. You will appear proficient in skills related to your field of work, due to which advancement will be easy. Pay attention to a marriage proposal by an acquaintance. Heaviness may be felt in the head.

Scorpio: ACE OF CUPS

Ganesha says the results may not be as per your efforts, but the situation will definitely change. You will get the help of a familiar person to overcome the things that used to worry you. But

this help is limited only for now. Job related people can get appreciation and increment. A love relationship will make you feel positive, but you need to judge the person properly. Take care

of your health.

Sagittarius: QUEEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says money related transactions will prove successful. However, there is a possibility that you might make a small mistake, which could become a problem in the future. It will be

necessary to be vigilant from now on. A deep observation of what people say will make one feel depressed. Realize that you are creating a negative attitude towards yourself because of both people's thoughts and attitudes towards you.

Capricorn: SEVEN OF CUPS

Ganesha says if there are difficulties in the implementation of a decision, there will be a need to change the ideas related to it. It seems like you are only focusing on the negative aspects of the situation. It will be important to look at your efficiency and how you have dealt with problems so far. Try spending some time with old friends. You can feel positive. Insistence on completing any work ahead of time can spoil the work related quality. Even if the relationship is positive, you can create problems by over thinking.

Aquarius: SEVEN OF WANDS

Ganesha says there will be a need for planning and proper use of time otherwise stress will be seen to increase. Even if you do your work with full dedication, you may face people's

displeasure due to lack of timely attention. Your confidence may decrease due to what people say at workplace. One may experience anxiety regarding relationship.

Pisces: KNIGHT OF CUPS

You have to show patience in every situation. A great change will be seen in you because of the patience you have shown. As you try to understand emotions, your spiritual progress will be

seen. That will prove to be important for generating positive energy. You will get the fruits of old deeds soon. Pay attention to both compliments and suggestions from people. Your inner

confidence will increase.