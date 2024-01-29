Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from January 29 to February 4, 2024

Aries: NINE OF CUPS

Ganesha says you seem to be changing the direction of your efforts by sticking to any one decision to overcome the dilemma that arises in the mind. Peace of mind and solution will be

prioritized by you. Confidence seems to be growing in your destiny, which makes it easier to adapt even if the situation is negative. Emphasis will be placed on work related marketing to

increase economic flow. Working on the negative aspects of nature will start to feel confident in the relationship. When controlling weight, care must be taken not to cause hormonal

imbalances.

Auspicious color: Orange

Auspicious number: 2

Taurus: THE SUN

Ganesha says the compliments you get from people seem to boost your confidence. Taking risks from limited ideas will be of great benefit. In the present time you will need to focus on

your happiness. Efforts will have to be made to achieve what is not being achieved. Young people need to maintain consistency in effort. Don't let the current work get spoiled by just

worrying about the future. You will get the full cooperation of family members to move the decision regarding the relationship forward. Acidity can cause inflammation in the stomach.

Auspicious color: - Blue

Auspicious number: 1

Gemini: - FOUR OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says you may be wondering why you can't find a solution even after you get what you want. By being practical, you are trying to move towards your goal by giving importance to

everything. Career related worries will be felt. Finding a way to change the situation can take time. See why you feel attracted to the person in front of you even after making a marriage

decision. Try to get enough sleep.

Auspicious color: - Yellow

Auspicious number: 6

Cancer: SIX OF SWORDS

Ganesha says you are still not fully prepared to implement the decision you have made. Still, you will try to move on. The pain caused by the mental nature can only bother you for the next

few days. You will see the results of your decision immediately. Don't run away from troubles. Discipline has to be increased to implement the decision taken regarding career. You may lose hope in the relationship because your partner's behavior does not change despite your efforts. Indifference and negative thoughts will have an effect on health.

Auspicious color: - White

Auspicious number: 4

Leo: SIX OF CUPS

Ganesha says get guidance through conversations with old friends. You will have the opportunity to invest in the property at the present time. When dealing with anyone, it is important to know everything properly. People involved in the field of interior designing will get a big contract from an acquaintance. The partner will try to understand your feelings which will cause you to feel closer to each other. It will be necessary to consult a doctor to remove the

physical weakness.

Auspicious color: Red

Auspicious number: 3

Virgo: THREE OF CUPS

Ganesha says spending time with family loved ones will make the mind happy. You may initially experience emotional distress due to a decision made by a family member, but you will support them by understanding the person's side. Keep up the good work by balancing the present with the expectations of the future. Work pressure will be reduced. You will also get proper help from colleagues. The discord between family members and your expectations will be removed which will lead to a quick decision regarding marriage. Try to improve your lifestyle, health will also improve.

Auspicious color: Pink

Auspicious number: 8

Libra: ACE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says even if time is on your side, you will not be able to take advantage of the situation because you are stuck in useless things. Your financial income is also showing a limited

amount due to less effort. You may feel remorse for the way you behave in the flow of emotions. The stability you were getting through work may be lost due to your mistake. The partner is only giving priority to his own things, which will cause you to be distracted by your talk. Do not ignore any infection in the body.

Auspicious color: Orange

Auspicious number: 4

Scorpio: - THE FOOL

Ganesha says you will try to move forward by taking a risk because of the change in your thoughts about the anxiety that has been bothering you for many days. Take a break from

things that don’t change. You will face the fear that arises in the mind. You will need to connect with new people to expand your business. In today's time, your partner can only support you

mentally. Low sugar can be a problem.

Auspicious color: - Blue

Auspicious number: 3

Sagittarius: - FIVE OF WANDS

Ganesha says by discussing your problem with many people, you are getting a lot of advice, which seems to increase your confusion. Any work will have to be done within the limits of the law. Even a small mistake made by you can cause great damage. Don't take any risks at the present time. It will be necessary to pay attention to the work related deadline, to pay

attention to the quality of work. A person's interference can lead to quarrels between partners.

Auspicious color: Gray

Auspicious number: 9

Capricorn: - TEMPERANCE

Ganesha says think about the solution you are ignoring even though the situation is clearly in front of you. There is a big gap between your thinking and your efficiency. You will need to

remove it. People connected with the educational sector have to increase their efforts for higher education. Higher education can lead to new career opportunities. The obstacles you are

experiencing in the relationship will go away with time. The amount of water in the body seems to be decreasing.

Auspicious color: - White

Auspicious number: 2

Aquarius: - EIGHT OF SWORDS

Ganesha says you seem to be losing control of yourself with every aspect of the situation. Things are not happening according to values, but you will definitely see a change in personality due to learning. Now is the time to increase your capacity, through which you will be seen getting closer to the goal. You are proficient in your work and your work ability is also appreciated by others. The discord between the spouse and the family members will cause trouble for you. Inflammation in the eye and eye infection can occur.

Auspicious color: Green

Auspicious number: 5

Pisces: ACE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says the decision may seem difficult at first, but with the support of the people you will try to implement the decision with full confidence. You will continue to make progress in whatever work you undertake. Incomplete business or old debt can be relieved. People associated with the media sector will get good luck. Talking openly will remove misunderstandings related to the relationship. There may be pain in the body.

Auspicious color: - Purple

Auspicious number: 7