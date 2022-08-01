Weekly Horoscope Predictions, August 1 to August 7: Here's how your week would be

How will the week ahead be for you? Will success find its way to you this week? Will your relationships witness turmoil? Read the weekly horoscope predictions for August 1 to August 7.

Aries:

Ganesha says: The work done in partnership will give favorable results and pave the way for success. A bit more effort is needed this week to get money. If you do not check your necessary documents while traveling for work, a small mistake can turn out to be huge.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: A journey done this week will bring good results and a new beginning which will bring success in life. You should be confident in your ability to make investment decisions only if you are successful. The work sector should avoid any kind of disagreement this week and take decisions calmly.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: There will be progress in the field of work. Positive news can be found at the beginning of the week itself. This week may be an auspicious coincidence for the arrival of wealth and there will also be wealth growth through investment. Investment in partnership will also increase income. The mind may be worried about a property in the family.

Cancer:

Ganesha says: There will be gradual progress in the field of work. Focus on a new project this week and work style will also change. If it seems that there will be no success through travel, then avoid it. At the end of the week, the mind may be anxious about a new beginning. The mind will be full of worries due to the new change.

Leo:

Ganesha says: There will be success in the field of work but it will be less than you expected. This week you will think about future travel and be in a planning mood. There may be a new business partner or a conflict over a particular location. You can feel pull in financial matters. Avoid useless arguments this week.

Virgo:

Ganesha says: There will be advancement in the field of work and favorable results. Good coincidences of wealth growth are happening. Do not be careless while doing any work related to money this week. The mind may be restless during a journey related to the commencement of a new work. At the end of the week, time will be favorable and you will feel inner peace.

Libra:

Ganesha says: This week there are special coincidences of wealth growth. However, the investment will remain under your control and it seems to be paying off. There will be moderate success through travel this week. It may be that the result of some journey is less than you expected.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: This week the economic situation will be strong and some positive news can be found in this matter. Due to a woman in the workplace, suffering may increase. If you have started a new business, you need to pay attention to it. Be careful while working with partners and also listen to their opinion.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: This week will be an auspicious yoga of wealth growth and success through investment. If you work wisely in the field of work, there will be advancement. This week, mental stress may increase due to a property. Avoid work related travel this week otherwise it may cause harm.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: This week there will be progress in the field of work and the path to success will open. There will also be laughter regarding your project. Auspicious coincidences of wealth growth are happening but it is advisable to take a balanced decision. Yoga of special benefit is being made through travel this week.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: There will be progress in the field of work and the project will give favorable results. Success will come through your business skills. This week you may have to take a firm decision regarding your career. Remember that these decisions will see you improve in the future. Take any decision carefully. The mind will be happy at the end of the week.

Pisces:

Ganesha says: There will be progress in the field of work and you will be assured of the success of your project. Work with a business partner with renewed passion. Expenses will be high this week and going out is also increase expenses. Any new change at the end of the week may raise doubts in the mind, anxiety will increase.