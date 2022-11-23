Want incredible skin and hair? Here's why you must include Lauki juice in your daily diet

In addition to its cooling effect, lauki juice helps decrease any sleeping disorders and is beneficial for the heart. Even though it is disliked by many, it has many health benefits that can help us in the long run.

Lauki, or bottle gourd juice, has many health benefits and is a part of traditional home remedies we follow in India. The vegetable is often not liked by many and can help treat fever, cough, discomfort, asthma and other ailments. Lauki is a good source of vitamins B and C and other minerals. It also has a cooling effect; lauki juice helps decrease any sleeping disorders and is also beneficial for our hearts. Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurvedic doctor, recently shared an Instagram post and discussed this super vegetable's various benefits. While sharing that bottle gourd is a solution for problems like weight loss, Irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes, blood pressure, ulcerative colitis, cholesterol, migraine, acidity, stomach pain, PCOS and fever. She mentioned how lauki could be used for haircare and skincare. Dr Bhavsar wrote that bottle gourd has the potential to help one get rid of wrinkles and grey hair.

"Lauki juice removes toxicity from the body and acts as a natural cleanser," she penned in her post. She advised them to apply it on their scalp to get rid of baldness and premature greying of hairs. "Bottle gourd is a cardio-tonic & diuretic. It is cold. It is used to treat pain, fever, ulcer and respiratory disorders as it balances Vata and Pitta," she said. Dr Bhavsar gave us the recipe to make bottled lauki juice at home.

Ingredients required for the same are as follows:

• 2 medium-sized peeled, chopped and deseeded lauki.

• 1 tablespoon of cumin seeds.

• 15-20 mint leaves.

• Two to three tablespoons of lemon juice.

Steps to Prepare:

• In a blender and add ginger, lauki, mint leaves, cumin seeds and salt.

• Then, add a cup of water and blend it for about 3-4 minutes.

• Infuse lemon juice and salt. Post this and mix it well.

While concluding the caption, Dr Bhavsar suggested regularly drinking the juice in the morning. Acknowledging that since winter is here now, she also recommended people boil the gourd before extracting the juice. It will help prevent you from catching a cold or cough.