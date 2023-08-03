Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wanderlust journey: Discover perfect destination for each month

    Regardless of whether you desire mild climate, open-air exploits, or cultural involvements, organize your flawless getaway with our extensive journey suggestions for each month. Evade the precipitation periods and hurricane dangers, and take full advantage of your global travel exploits!

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Organizing your next escapade? Look no more! Our ultimate excursion handbook showcases the finest locations month after month, guaranteeing you encounter the globe's most enthralling spots at their zenith. From pursuing the Aurora Borealis in Scandinavia to investigating age-old remnants in Egypt, we have you protected.

    January: Commence the year with a splendid exhibition of the Aurora Borealis in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Greenland. Alternatively, hit the slopes in Austria and Switzerland for an unforgettable skiing adventure.

    February: Escape the winter freeze in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Cambodia, or head to Patagonia in Chile and Argentina for some awe-inspiring hiking expeditions.

    March: March is an excellent time to explore Italy and other Mediterranean countries as the climate heats up without the crowds. India comes alive with vibrant festivities, and the Maldives offer ideal tropical temperatures.

    April: The transitional season starts in Europe, making it a cost-effective and less crowded period to visit Italy, Greece, and Portugal. Witness the breathtaking cherry blossoms in Japan and explore the wildlife-rich Galapagos Islands.

    May: Delight in comfortable weather in Europe, including Hungary, Turkey, and Cyprus. Africa's northern nations, like Morocco and Tunisia, are also exceptional choices.

    June: Discover the enchantment of European summer with festivities like June's Midsummer celebrations in Iceland, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Venture on an Arctic cruise or witness the Great Migration in Kenya and Tanzania.

    July: Europe reaches its pinnacle with events like July's Oktoberfest in Germany and Prague's Spring Music Festival. Delight in summer pursuits in the USA and Canada, or travel to Southeast Asia for sunshine and sandy shores.

    August: August is the prime time to experience breathtaking lantern festivals in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Argentina and Chile offer optimal weather conditions, and the Arctic remains temperate and accessible.

    September: Head to the USA for autumn foliage or explore the marvels of India and Ethiopia without the overwhelming crowds.

    October: Visit Germany for Octoberfest or immerse yourself in cultural abundance in Morocco. October also presents an excellent opportunity to explore the Caribbean and Madagascar.

    November: November is a versatile month for travel, offering choices like observing the Loi Krathong and Yi Peng lantern festivals in Thailand or embarking on a safari in Kenya.

    December: Embrace winter wonderlands in Scandinavia and the Alps or bask in the sun in Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. Antarctica welcomes adventurous travelers.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
