    Use these 6 colours to make your kids' study motivating, cheerful

    Discover these 6 paint colours to make your kids' study area colourful and motivating. These colour selections, which range from calming blues to energizing yellows, can make studying fun for your children. by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 8:39 PM IST

    A properly organized study space can have a big impact on a child's academic journey. As parents, we work hard to build an environment that promotes our kids' intellectual curiosity and supports their academic achievements. The selection of an appropriate paint colour for your kids' study can influence this a lot. 

    1. Energetic Sunshine Yellow

    Yellow is a fantastic colour for creative domains since it is linked to positivity and energy. Your child's emotions can be lifted and their imaginations inspired by a splash of sunny yellow on the walls.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by kaylahome (@roomahkayla)

     

    2. Inspired Coral

    The colour coral, an amalgam of orange and pink, promotes creative thinking and warmth. This shade is perfect for a positive outlook and improves cognitive function.

    3. Invigorating Aqua

    The study room feels rejuvenated and fresh when aqua colours are used. It strikes the ideal balance between serenity and productivity. Children who need constant encouragement can benefit from this.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Houchics Kids (@houchics)

     

    4. Serene Sky Blue

    The relaxing and calming qualities of blue are well known. Make their study space a relaxing haven by choosing gentle sky-blue hues that help them relax. Kids who like calm settings can opt for this shade always.

    5. Nature's Green Delight

    Green brings the essence of nature indoors and stands for balance and harmony. To create a refreshing and calming study atmosphere, pick green hues that speak to your child, like mint green or soft sage. It helps to be attentive for long hours.

     

    6. Lavender Dreamland

    It is common knowledge that lavender has relaxing and stress-relieving qualities. Light lavender highlights might help to create a calm environment that is ideal for intense study and peaceful reflection.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 8:42 PM IST
