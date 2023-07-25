Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Try out these 6 tasty and easy peanut butter alternatives!

    Make your own delicious peanut butter at home with these 6 unique and mouthwatering recipes. From classic smooth to exotic flavours, elevate your taste buds with the homemade goodness of fresh nuts! by Leona Merlin Antony

    Try out these 6 tasty and easy peanut butter alternatives! LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    Many families adore peanut butter because of its creamy consistency and nutty flavour. While it is easy to find store-bought peanut butter, making your own allows you to control the flavour, the ingredients, and the interesting variations.

    Here are some great home-made peanut butter alternatives to try out: 

    ALSO READ: 5 Simple Ways to Unwind yourself in Work from Home mode

    1. Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter

    Use honey and cinnamon to infuse your homemade peanut butter with sweetness and warmth. Blend roasted peanuts, some honey, some cinnamon, and a little salt in a food processor to create this delicious spread.

     

    1.  Chocolate Peanut Butter

    With this lovely version of traditional peanut butter, you may satisfy your sweet taste. Roasted peanuts, cocoa powder, and your preferred sweetener should all be combined. This blend elevates your sandwiches, smoothies, or desserts to a whole new level.

    1.  Coconut-Almond Peanut Butter

    Enjoy this unique peanut butter variation of coconut and almond flavours. A thick and creamy spread is made with roasted peanuts, shredded coconut, and toasted almonds. The coconut flavour enhances the taste and is beneficial for our health.

    1. Espresso-Chocolate Peanut Butter

    Start by blending roasted peanuts and cocoa powder to create a chocolatey base. Then, add a shot of espresso or a teaspoon of instant coffee for a delightful coffee kick. This can be great addition to kitchen cupboards of coffee-lovers!

    1. Honey Dates Peanut Butter

    First, combine peanut oil and crushed dates to create a smooth date paste. After that, add honey and roasted peanuts, and blend until smooth. You can alter your sweet preference by adding sweeteners of your choice.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Right Bite (@rightbite.leb)

    1. Chai-Spiced Peanut Butter

    Elevate your peanut butter game with aromatic chai spices, such as cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves. Simply blend roasted peanuts with chai spices and a hint of vanilla extract for a flavourful, fragrant spread.

    ALSO READ: World IVF Day: Are you facing repeated IVF failure? Here are some reasons

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health LMA

    Fitness and working mothers: Here are 5 ways to care for your health

    Scabies: Know these 6 solutions to eliminate this skin disease LMA

    Scabies: Know these 6 solutions to eliminate this skin disease

    Monsoon season: 7 ways to dry your wet clothes during rain RBA EAI

    Monsoon season: 7 ways to dry your wet clothes during rain

    New fitness culture: 6 ways in which it triggers 'body shaming' LMA

    New fitness culture: 6 ways in which it triggers 'body shaming'

    Try these two effective Kerala-style oils for quick hair growth! anr eai

    Try these two effective Kerala-style oils for quick hair growth!

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon