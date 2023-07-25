World IVF Day: Are you facing repeated IVF failure? Here are some reasons

What is IVF? Why do some face repeated IVF failures? Here are some of the likely causes of recurring IVF failure, according to the specialist.

Every year on July 25, World IVF Day commemorates the birth of Louise Brown, the first baby born following successful IVF therapy in 1978. It became a landmark in infertility therapy and a beacon of hope for couples seeking to conceive. However, IVF therapy is not always successful and can have a physical and mental toll on a couple. Despite multiple efforts, several celebrities, like Mahhi Vij, Payal Rohatgi, Sambhavna Seth, and Amrita Rao, have discussed their problems with conceiving a kid through IVF.

Oocyte or sperm factors

Embryonic factors

Uterine factors

"As a woman gets older, her oocyte quantity and quality suffer. "Some causes of infertility include late marriages due to work or peer pressure, as well as postponement of childbearing," she explained.

Obesity, smoking, and stress, according to Dr. Rao, can all compromise oocyte, sperm, and embryo quality, leading to IVF failure.

"Endocrinological factors and immunological factors also go hand in hand," she explained, adding that addressing repeated IVF failure requires a multidisciplinary team of experts.

What should couples be aware of?

Even in couples, when the most significant success rate of an IVF procedure is predicted, she stated that it is just 50-60%. As a result, couples must take proper steps to enhance the success of IVF therapy. "Implantation is a very enigmatic process that must occur within the body and is multi-factorial, and success cannot be attributed to any single factor," Dr Rao explained.

She advised minimising stress, living a healthy lifestyle, and losing weight to boost success rates.

