    Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024: Will it be visible in India? Know when, how to watch it online

    The solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024, is special because it will be a total solar eclipse visible from North America, specifically crossing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. It’s often referred to as the “Great North American Eclipse” due to its path over these countries.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    In an astronomical event that will captivate observers across North America, the total solar eclipse slated for April 8, 2024, will unfortunately remain a distant spectacle for enthusiasts in India. The full moon phase, during which the sun is totally obscured by the moon and casts a shadow on Earth, will pass across Mexico, the US, and Canada, but it won't be seen from the Indian subcontinent.

    Total Solar Eclipse time and places where it will be visible

    The eclipse is scheduled to begin over the South Pacific Ocean, with Mexico's Pacific coast serving as the first point of contact on continental North America at around 11:07 a.m. PDT (11:37 p.m. IST). From then, the shadow will pass through a number of US states, with a little amount of visibility remaining in Tennessee and Michigan, as well as Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

    At around 5:16 p.m. NDT (1:16 a.m. IST), the phenomena will cross into Canada and pass over areas including Southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton before emerging over the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland.

    Total Solar Eclipse in India: How to watch it?

    Indian skywatchers don't have to feel excluded despite the geographic distance. A live feed of the eclipse will be accessible starting at 10:30 pm IST, courtesy of contemporary technology. For those in places like India that are not in the path of totality, this digital window provides a rare chance to virtually experience it.

    Since the eclipse in 2024 will pass across more densely populated areas than in previous years, an estimated 31.6 million people will be able to view it without having to leave their cities, it will be of great interest.

    The best method to join millions of people worldwide in viewing the wonders of our cosmos unfold is to mark your calendars for the live broadcast, which is highly recommended for those in India who are anxious to get a peek of this unique celestial dance.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 9:14 AM IST
