Top Vitamin B12 Supplements for Vegetarians-Vegans: Stay Energized and Healthy

'Health is wealth' is a very relatable statement to everyone. Post-pandemic, everyone has become more health conscious and has been searching for healthy alternatives for almost every dish. Along with this, people have now become more aware of the importance of vitamins in the human body. Every vitamin has its own role in creating and maintaining a healthy body. Among these, B12 is the most discussed and most required vitamin for our body. B12 options for vegetarians and vegans seem to be much less compared to those for non-vegetarians.

Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in the health of a person. B12 is responsible for various actions in our body, like red blood cell formation, nerve function, and DNA synthesis. This also helps develop and mature these cells in the bone marrow. B12 also helps in regulating homocysteine levels in the blood to maintain heart health.

Most of the sources of vitamin B12 are from animal products. But what about the vegetarians? Do vegetarians have a higher risk of B12 deficiency? Absolutely not. Here are the best regular B12 options for vegetarians and vegans.

B12 Options for Vegetarians and Vegans:

1. Milk:

Milk is rich in vitamin B12 along with calcium, which helps to maintain both bone health and the nervous system properly. Intake of 250 ml of cow milk every day gets you half of the daily B12 requirement to your body.

2. Cheese:

Cheese is also rich in vitamin B12. Intake of 50 grams of cheese can give you 1.5 mcg of Vitamin B12 for the body to function.

3. Paneer:

Paneer is also a product that comes from milk. Paneer contributes 20% of the required Vitamin B12. Daily intake of 100 grams will give you 0.8% mcg of Vitamin B12.

4. Yoghurt:

Yoghurt is rich in vitamin B12 and also in calcium. The fascinating thing about yoghurt is its anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable for almost all bodies. 175 grams of yoghurt provides 16% of the daily requirement of B12.

5. Fortified Foods:

Fortified foods without adding any additives, like soy milk, almond milk, and cereals, are rich in vitamin B12. Foods like whole wheat, oats, and bran also contain iron, folate, and vitamin A.

6. Shiitake Mushroom

Shiitake mushrooms are also a good vegetarian pick for Vitamin B12. Though the content of B12 in shiitake mushrooms is low, adding these into your diet can help you to maintain B12 levels.

7. Fruits:

Fruits can be a good source of vitamins like A, B, C, D, and E. Certain fruits are rich in Vitamin B12, like bananas, apples, oranges, blueberries, and kiwis. Including these foods in your daily life can help maintain good levels of B12.

8. Dry Fruits:

Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts, and peanuts are rich in vitamin B12. Daily morning intake of a few dry fruits can keep us energised for the day.

Vitamin B12 is a very important source for our body to function properly. It is important to consider your health conditions and diet restrictions before picking your alternatives for certain vitamins.

