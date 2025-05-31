Thinking of visiting the mountains during the monsoon instead of summer? You might end up wasting your travel money. Why? Because during the rainy season, there's a high risk of landslides and cloud bursts in the mountains. So, if you're planning a trip to a hill station, now is the perfect time – because as soon as the monsoon arrives, landslides, traffic jams, and road closures become common in these hilly states. Therefore, this travel window until the beginning of June is perfect for a relaxing and safe trip.

Here are 5 amazing hill stations you should explore before the monsoon:

1. Auli, Uttarakhand – Transition from Snow to Greenery

Auli is famous not only for skiing but also for its green valleys and tranquil weather.

From April to June, the weather here is perfectly cool and clear.

During the monsoon, this area is often closed due to heavy rain and landslides.

Must-see: Gorson Bugyal, Trishul Peak, Kedarnath View Point.

2. Chopta, Uttarakhand – Mini Switzerland of India

This small but extremely beautiful hill station is usually inaccessible during the monsoon.

Until June is the best time for trekking and camping.

Tungnath and Chandrashila treks are the main attractions here.

Must-do: The view of the Himalayas from Chandrashila peak at sunrise is breathtaking.

3. Manali, Himachal Pradesh – Valleys Covered in Flowers

Travel to Manali is easy until June; after that, many roads may close due to rain.

Lush green forests, the Beas River, and mist-covered hills are its pride.

Solang Valley, Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass are best visited by June.

Must-see: Hidimba Devi Temple, Manikaran, Naggar Castle.

4. Dharamshala and McLeodganj, Himachal – Tibetan Peace and Natural Beauty

The roads here become slippery and dangerous during the rains, so it's better to visit before.

Experience meditation and relaxation in the Tibetan monasteries, waterfalls, and the crisp air.

Triund trek is best before the monsoon.

Must-do: Bhagsu Waterfall, Namgyal Monastery, Tibetan Market shopping.

5. Lansdowne, Uttarakhand – Away from the Crowd, in the Lap of Peace