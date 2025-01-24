Lifestyle

Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: Which one is better? Check here NOW

Lack of Fiber

Juice lacks the fiber found in whole fruits. Eating whole fruits helps with digestive issues like constipation, unlike juice

Increased Sugar and Calories

Fruits have natural sugar that is absorbed slowly. Juice has higher sugar content, digesting quickly and raising blood sugar

Increased Hunger

Whole fruits are filling. Juice, lacking fiber, leads to quicker hunger pangs

Weight Loss Difficulty

Fiber and low calories in fruits aid weight loss. Juice, high in calories and low in fiber, hinders weight loss

Nutrient Loss

Whole fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Juicing reduces these nutrients

Harmful to Teeth

Natural sugars in fruits are less harmful. Juice's high sugar and acid content can damage tooth enamel

