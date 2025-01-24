Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: Which one is better? Check here NOW

Lifestyle
Juice lacks the fiber found in whole fruits. Eating whole fruits helps with digestive issues like constipation, unlike juice
Fruits have natural sugar that is absorbed slowly. Juice has higher sugar content, digesting quickly and raising blood sugar
Whole fruits are filling. Juice, lacking fiber, leads to quicker hunger pangs
Fiber and low calories in fruits aid weight loss. Juice, high in calories and low in fiber, hinders weight loss
Whole fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Juicing reduces these nutrients
Natural sugars in fruits are less harmful. Juice's high sugar and acid content can damage tooth enamel
