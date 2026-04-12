Everyone loves mangoes during the summer. If you're looking for new ways to enjoy them, we've got you covered. Here are three simple and delicious recipes—Mango Salsa, Thai Mango Sticky Rice, and a cool Mango Mint Drink—that you can whip up at home in no time.

Mango Salsa Recipe: The summer season brings with it a fantastic variety of fresh and juicy fruits. While we get plenty of watermelons, muskmelons, litchis, and jamuns, the one fruit everyone eagerly waits for all year is the mango. Known as the 'king of fruits', the mango is an absolute favourite for almost everyone, thanks to its sweet taste, golden colour, and lovely aroma.

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During the summer months, people enjoy mangoes in many different ways. Ripe, sweet mangoes are used to make shakes, smoothies, aamras (mango pulp), and desserts. On the other hand, raw mangoes are perfect for making chutneys, pickles, panna (a refreshing drink), and salads. Its sweet-yet-slightly-tangy flavour enhances any dish and provides a burst of freshness in the summer heat. Here are three mango recipes you must try this summer.

Mango Salsa

Ingredients

1 ripe mango (finely chopped)

1 small onion (chopped)

1 tomato (deseeded and chopped)

1 green chilli (optional)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Fresh coriander (chopped)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

In a bowl, combine the chopped mango, onion, tomato, green chilli, and fresh coriander. Squeeze the lemon juice over it, then add salt and black pepper. Gently mix everything until well combined. This fresh Mango Salsa can be served with tortilla chips.

Thai Mango Sticky Rice

Ingredients

1 cup sticky rice (or regular rice, soaked for 30 minutes)

1 cup coconut milk

3 tablespoons sugar

A pinch of salt

1 ripe mango (sliced)

Method

First, cook the rice until it's soft. In a separate pan, gently heat the coconut milk, sugar, and salt. Pour half of this coconut milk mixture over the cooked rice and let it soak in completely. Now, serve the rice with the mango slices and drizzle the remaining coconut milk on top.

Mango Mint Drink

Ingredients

1 cup mango chunks

8-10 mint leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

1 cup cold water or soda

Ice cubes

Method

Put the mango chunks, mint leaves, honey, and lemon juice in a blender. Blend until you get a smooth paste. Next, add cold water or soda to the mixture. Finally, pour the drink into a glass with some ice cubes and serve chilled.

Also Read- Mango drinks: Beat the heat with these delicious recipes this season