    These refreshing wine-based cocktail recipes will soothe your weekend mood

    These absolutely splendid wine-based cocktails can be enjoyed both alone and at a party where all of your friends and family are present.
     

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Affording expensive places on a Sunday might be annoying. It's easy to create cocktails at home, and since it's a Sunday, one does require a strong dose of wine because everyone has the right to occasionally feel a bit sophisticated. Check out these 3 incredible wine-based cocktail recipes and try them out at home for your loved ones.  

    SANGRIA:
    Ingredients:     1 bottle of red wine (750 ml)
    1/4 cup brandy
    1/4 cup orange liqueur (e.g., Triple Sec)
    1 cup orange juice
    1 cup chopped mixed fruits (such as apples, oranges, and berries)
    1/4 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
    Sparkling water or lemon-lime soda (optional)
    Ice cubes
    Orange slices and mint leaves for garnish
    Method: First, blend the red wine, brandy, orange liqueur, and orange juice in a big pitcher.
    After that, add the sugar to the pitcher along with the chopped mixed fruits and swirl to combine.
    Allowing the flavors to mingle, place the mixture in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
    Pour the sangria into glasses that have been filled with ice cubes to serve.
    If you'd like to add a fizzy twist, you may top it up with a dash of sparkling water or lemon-lime soda.
    Finally, add mint leaves and orange slices as a garnish.

    ROSE WONDER
    Ingredients:
    1 bottle of rosé wine (750 ml)
    1 cup lemonade (store-bought or homemade)
    1 lemon, thinly sliced
    Fresh mint leaves for garnish
    Ice cubes
    Method: Combine the rosé wine and lemonade in a pitcher.
    Squeeze the thinly sliced lemon for additional zest before adding it to the mixture.
    To improve the flavors, make sure to chill the mixture in the fridge for around 30 minutes.
    Rosé lemonade should be poured into glasses that have been filled with ice cubes.
    Add fresh mint leaves to the rim of each glass for an aroma and flavor boost.
    Savour each sip of this delicious rosé lemonade cocktail's sweet and tart flavor.

    WHITE WINE SPRITEZER:
    Ingredients:     1 bottle of white wine (750 ml)
    1 cup club soda or sparkling water
    1/4 cup elderflower liqueur (optional)
    1 lemon, thinly sliced
    Fresh berries (e.g., strawberries or blueberries) for garnish
    Ice cubes
    Method: Again, combine the white wine, club soda, and optional elderflower liqueur in a big pitcher.
    Squeeze the thinly sliced lemon just enough to release some of its flavor before adding it to the mixture.
    Pour the white wine spritzer into glasses that have been filled with ice cubes.
    Each glass should have a fresh berry garnish.
    Enjoy this delicious cocktail's light and effervescent sweetness after a gentle stir. 

