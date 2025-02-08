Lifestyle
Many underestimate primer, but it creates a smooth canvas and boosts makeup longevity. Use hydrating primer for dry skin, mattifying for oily, and apply a thin, even layer.
A mismatched foundation can look unnatural. Swatch on your jawline, not your hand. Test in natural light to ensure it blends seamlessly with your skin tone for a flawless look.
Harsh eyeshadow lines ruin your look. Use a quality blending brush in circular motions to soften edges and build color gradually for a seamless, professional finish.
Overly drawn eyebrows can appear harsh. Use light, hair-like strokes with a brow pencil or powder, focusing on filling sparse areas instead of reshaping for a natural look.
Excess powder can look cakey and emphasize lines. Lightly dust translucent powder on shine-prone areas like the T-zone. Dry skin? Skip powder for a fresher look.
