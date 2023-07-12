Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tennis to Soccer: 7 Sports to boost you heart health

    Discover the top 7 sports that are beneficial for your heart health. Improve your cardiovascular fitness, strengthen your heart, and reduce the risk of heart disease. Find out which sports can help you achieve a healthier lifestyle.

    Tennis to Soccer: 7 Sports to boost you heart health MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Engaging in regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy heart. Remember to consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise regimen, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions. They can provide personalized guidance and help you determine the appropriate level of intensity and duration for your chosen sport. Incorporating these sports into your routine, along with a healthy diet and lifestyle, can significantly contribute to improving your heart health and overall well-being.

    Here are seven sports that are particularly beneficial for heart health:

    1. Tennis

    Tennis is a fast-paced sport that involves running, hitting, and quick movements. It provides an excellent cardiovascular workout, improving heart health and promoting weight loss. The constant movement, changes in direction, and bursts of speed during a tennis match make it a great sport for improving cardiovascular endurance. Playing doubles tennis can also add a social element, making it a fun and engaging activity.

    2. Running

    Running is a high-impact aerobic activity that effectively strengthens the cardiovascular system. It improves heart and lung function, lowers blood pressure, and increases endurance. Running regularly helps reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular conditions. Start with a light jog and gradually increase the intensity and duration as your fitness level improves.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Midy Midya (@midyamidya)

    3. Cycling

    Whether it's outdoor cycling or using a stationary bike, cycling is a low-impact exercise that provides excellent cardiovascular benefits. It helps improve heart health, strengthens leg muscles, and enhances overall fitness. Cycling can be easily adapted to different fitness levels and is suitable for people of all ages. It can be a fun way to explore your surroundings while getting a great workout.

    4. Swimming

    Swimming is a low-impact sport that engages the entire body, making it an excellent choice for cardiovascular health. It improves heart and lung function, builds endurance, and enhances muscle strength. Swimming is gentle on the joints, making it an ideal option for individuals with joint problems or injuries. Whether you prefer laps in a pool or open-water swimming, it offers a refreshing and effective way to improve heart health.

    5. Basketball

    Basketball is a dynamic team sport that involves running, jumping, and quick changes in direction. It provides a high-intensity aerobic workout, increasing heart rate and improving cardiovascular fitness. Playing basketball regularly can enhance endurance, coordination, and agility. It can be played indoors or outdoors, making it a versatile and enjoyable option for heart health.

    6. Soccer

    Soccer, also known as football in many parts of the world, is a popular sport that offers numerous cardiovascular benefits. It involves continuous running, sprinting, and kicking, which provide an excellent aerobic workout. Playing soccer improves cardiovascular endurance, strengthens muscles, and promotes overall fitness. It also enhances coordination, agility, and teamwork skills.

    7. Cross-country skiing

    Cross-country skiing is a fantastic winter sport that combines cardiovascular exercise with full-body muscle engagement. It offers a high-intensity aerobic workout that strengthens the heart and improves lung capacity. Cross-country skiing utilizes both the upper and lower body, making it an excellent sport for overall cardiovascular fitness. It also provides the added benefit of being performed in a scenic outdoor setting.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Gorumara to Sundarbans: Explore the enchanting national parks of West Bengal ATG EAI

    Gorumara to Sundarbans: Explore the enchanting national parks of West Bengal

    5 sustainable beauty and self-care ideas RBA

    5 sustainable beauty and self-care ideas

    7 essential health tips for living with Asthma: Managing symptoms and improving well-being MSW EAI

    7 essential health tips for living with Asthma: Managing symptoms and improving well-being

    Boost Your Vision with These 7 Nutrient-Rich Food MSW EAI

    Boost your Vision with these 7 nutrient-rich food

    7 easy steps to make Pani Puri at home RBA EAI

    7 easy steps to make Pani Puri at home

    Recent Stories

    Room to breathe 7 mistakes that can make your home feel cramped gcw eai

    Room to breathe: 5 mistakes that can make your home feel cramped

    Bizarre Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics; see picture snt

    Bizarre! Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics

    Gorumara to Sundarbans: Explore the enchanting national parks of West Bengal ATG EAI

    Gorumara to Sundarbans: Explore the enchanting national parks of West Bengal

    5 sustainable beauty and self-care ideas RBA

    5 sustainable beauty and self-care ideas

    7 essential health tips for living with Asthma: Managing symptoms and improving well-being MSW EAI

    7 essential health tips for living with Asthma: Managing symptoms and improving well-being

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon