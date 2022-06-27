Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Take breaks to refresh your eye - 4 ways to reduce the digital eye strain

    While trying to prevent our kids from spending too much time on screens, adult digital eye strain is also widespread.

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    There is no getting around that living in the digital age has severely addicted all of us to screens. We are surrounded by digital devices, which cause a significant increase in digital eye strain, whether working on a computer or laptop, watching TV while unwinding, or simply texting a friend. While we try to prevent our kids from spending too much time on screens, digital eye strain is also very prevalent in adults. 

    This is concerning because the short, high-energy waves that digital devices emit have the potential to damage retinal cells by penetrating the eyes. So, here are some strategies to lessen the strain on your digital eyes:

    CORRECTION THE LIGHTING
    These days, every touch-screen phone has an eye comfort shield feature that you can use to adjust the lighting of your device in a way that is comfortable for your eyes. In addition to phones, laptops and televisions also can change the brightness and contrast. Your eyes might have an easier time with a customised setting.

    TAKE A BREAK 
    Spending too much time in front of a screen can harm your eyes. We frequently focus on screens while working or binge-watching, putting a lot of strain on our eyes. You can take breaks between episodes rather than completing the entire web series in one sitting. Keep in mind to take breaks for your eyes even while working. Take a power nap, for instance, to help your eyes and mind relax even more.

    TO REFRESH YOUR EYES, BLINK OFTEN
    Our eyes become moistened and revived when we blink. People blink less when reading or watching, according to researchers. Sit back with your eyes wide open and blink ten times quickly to relax your eyes.

    KEEP ROOM BETWEEN YOUR EYES AND THE SCREEN
    Ensure that everything on your phone's screen is visible at a distance of 16 to 18 inches. This is considered a safe distance for our visual comfort and neck comfort. Your eyes and the monitor need to be separated by the arm.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
