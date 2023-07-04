Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more

    Swami Vivekananda: A spiritual luminary, a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, preached harmony among religions, founded Ramakrishna Math and Mission for humanitarian service, and inspired millions globally. Today, on his death anniversary we remember this great son of India----by Amrita Ghosh

    Swami Vivekananda: The Monk ignited spiritual enlightenment; Chicago Speech, Ramakrishna Math Mission and more ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Swami Vivekananda, born on the auspicious day of January 12, 1863, in Calcutta, found himself intertwined with the spiritual luminary, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, who profoundly influenced and guided him along his spiritual journey. He was born Narendranath Dutta to the well-known lawyer Vishwanath Dutta and Bhubaneswari Devi

    Young Narendra exhibited a profound proclivity towards spirituality and the enigmatic world of religion, his fertile mind ardently absorbing the multifarious teachings of varied religious traditions, spanning the expansive gamut of Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. It was this experiential odyssey that engendered within him a broad, encompassing outlook, a tapestry of understanding that enfolded and embraced the diverse hues of faith.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Udbodhon (@ud.bodhon)

    Encounter with Ramakrishna Paramahansa

    The fateful rendezvous with Ramakrishna occurred in the year of 1881. This fateful encounter proved transformative, an ethereal crucible where Ramakrishna's discerning gaze glimpsed the nascent spark of spiritual potential within young Vivekananda, prompting the venerable sage to assume mentorship and benevolent guidance.

    ALSO READ: PM Modi, President Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

    Under the tutelage of Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Vivekananda embarked on an esoteric voyage, delving deep into the abstruse realm of spiritual practices and philosophical musings, an expedition marked by the insatiable quest for profound wisdom. Tragically, the earthly departure of Ramakrishna in 1886 happened, leaving behind a world bereft of his physical presence. Nevertheless, the indomitable spirit of Vivekananda to spread his guru’s teaching became a cause he lived and died with.

    The celestial waves of recognition soon graced Vivekananda's luminous aura, transcending the geographic confines to embrace the tapestry of the global stage. His orations and illuminating treatises reverberated across the expanse of continents, where the cosmopolitan audience was enchanted by the eloquent verses of his compelling rhetoric, an opus that reverberated with the harmonious cadence of interfaith unity and brotherhood. In his indomitable conviction, Vivekananda avowed the profound verity that all religious streams inexorably cascade into the same tranquil ocean of ultimate truth, thus vehemently championing the cause of universal religious tolerance and acceptance.

    A

    Chicago Speech

    In the year 1893, Chicago bore witness to the epochal confluence of religions at the Parliament of the World's Religions. Embodying the spiritual essence of Hinduism, Vivekananda ascended the rostrum, his soul-stirring address soaring to celestial heights, adorning him with the laurels of a preeminent spiritual luminary. This historic discourse, which resonates in perpetuity as the "Chicago Speech," inscribed his name indelibly in the annals of spiritual history, heralding his eminence as a formidable spiritual torchbearer. His address to the parliament beginning with “Brothers and Sisters of America” for forever etched in the memory of every proud Indian.

    Thereafter, Vivekananda crisscrossed the continental expanse, traveling in Europe, America, and the sacred soil of India itself, his charismatic presence casting an ethereal spell on diverse audiences.

    Establishment of  Ramakrishna Math and Mission

    The auspicious year of 1897 witnessed the crystallization of Vivekananda's visionary dream, the sacred inception of the Ramakrishna Math, and the Ramakrishna Mission. This spiritual institution still today adheres to the ideals laid by Vivekananda, epitomizing the embodiment of selfless service and spiritual awakening. Committed to the noble cause of alleviating the plight of the underprivileged, they extended their compassionate arms to offer the educational sector, healthcare sustenance, and humanitarian sector to those mired in the depths of destitution, simultaneously fostering the growth of spiritual enlightenment and self-realization.

    Swami Vivekananda, a luminary of unparalleled stature, occupies an illustrious pedestal as one of India's foremost spiritual luminaries, an architect of the resurgence of Hinduism. He left for the eternal abode on the 4th of July 1902. It’s been 121 years since his death, but Ramakrishna Math and Mission stands tall to bear the testimony of the work he did and the ideals he embedded in the institution.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for July 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Jatayu Earth's Centre: Kerala's Guinness World Record-Winning giant statue and adventure Hub- A must visit! anr EAI

    Jatayu Earth's Centre: Kerala's Guinness World Record-Winning giant statue and adventure Hub- A must visit!

    Fighting Cancer to Vitamin C: 5 reasons why Litchi is superfruit for your health eai vma

    Fighting Cancer to Vitamin C: 5 reasons why Litchi is superfruit for your health

    7 tasty snacks from Tamil Nadu to savor during monsoon seasons AJR EAI

    7 tasty snacks from Tamil Nadu to savor during monsoon seasons

    Hydration to Lowering Diabetes: 5 best benefits of drinking Barley water vma eai

    Hydration to Lowering Diabetes: 5 best benefits of drinking Barley water

    Recent Stories

    Weight Gain to Cancer: 5 dangerous effects of Sugar consumption on your health vma

    Weight Gain to Cancer: 5 dangerous effects of Sugar consumption on your health

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 4 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 4, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for July 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football WATCH Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives in India; says 'it was a dream' snt

    WATCH: Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives in India; says 'it was a dream'

    France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros snt

    France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros!

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon