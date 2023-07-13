Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spiny Gourd: 5 Health benefits from diabetes management to weight loss

    Unlock the Power of Spiny Gourd: From Controlling Diabetes to Shedding Pounds, Explore the Wide Range of Health Benefits Offered by This Monsoon Vegetable!

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Spiny gourd, also known as Kantola, is a monsoon vegetable widely available in India. While it may not be as popular as other vegetables, it offers numerous health benefits when consumed regularly. Here are five health benefits of spiny gourd.

    Nutritional Value
    The spiny gourd is a rich source of vitamins and minerals. It contains Vitamin C, which protects the body from oxidative stress, and Vitamin B6, which strengthens the immune system. Additionally, it is packed with dietary fiber, aiding in cholesterol reduction and promoting healthy digestion.

    Diabetes Management
    Spiny gourd can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes. The dietary fiber in the vegetable helps slow down sugar absorption into the bloodstream, thereby controlling blood sugar levels. It also assists in reducing insulin resistance and improving glycemic control.

    Cancer Prevention
    Regular consumption of spiny gourd may reduce the risk of certain types of cancers, such as colon and gastric cancer. This is attributed to its content of polyphenols and antioxidants, which combat oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

    Skin Health
    The antioxidants present in spiny gourd help reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen production, leading to improved skin health. It is also known to be beneficial in addressing skin issues like acne and wrinkles.

    Weight Loss
    Spiny gourd can support weight loss efforts. Its dietary fiber content promotes satiety, keeping you fuller for longer and reducing calorie intake. Moreover, it aids digestion and contributes to the breakdown of fat cells.

    Remember to consult a healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalized advice on incorporating spiny gourd into your diet, especially if you have any specific health concerns.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
