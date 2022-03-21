Solar Eclipse 2022: Two eclipses to occur this year, know date and time here

According to astrologers, in 18 years, a total of 41 solar eclipses take place, however, a maximum of five eclipses can happen in a year.

Following the Hindu calendar, the solar eclipse is considered a significant event. Two solar eclipses will occur in 2022.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, wholly or partially covering the picture of the Sun for an Earth-based observer. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the centre of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth in the Earth's polar regions.

According to astrologers, in 18 years, a total of 41 solar eclipses take place, however, a maximum of five eclipses can happen in a year. Here's a detailed date and time for the coming solar eclipse:

Date and time of Solar Eclipses 2022:

As per Panchang, the first Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) of the year 2022 will occur on April 30, Saturday. The hours will be from 12:15 pm until 04:07 pm. This will be a partial eclipse, whose effect will be visible in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic and Antarctica.

The second solar eclipse will occur on October 25 on Tuesday. This will also be a partial eclipse. It will begin on October 25, Tuesday, at 16:29:10 and will last till 17:42:01 to be observed in Europe, South/West Asia, Africa and Atlantica. The solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

